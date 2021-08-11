Here's A List Of Top 10 Famous Blockchain Development Companies In India 2021 – 2022

Blockchain technology is mainly used to record Bitcoin transactions via a global network of computers. Blockchain technology is supposed to see an increasing adoption among Indian banks. Private and public companies are exploring blockchain to improve efficiency to ensure transparency. 56% of Indian businesses are moving towards Blockchain technology, making it a part of their core business.

The Indian government is making massive investments in the healthcare sector to provide health coverage to low-income families. Blockchain technology is expected to drive this initiative. Now, India is one of the biggest hubs with many IT companies, so finding the best one is difficult. To help those looking for a blockchain development partner from India, the team of TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com researched companies and compiled a list of Top 10 Blockchain development companies in India in 2021 - 2022. The team has researched IT companies from Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Kerala, Noida, Hyderabad, and Delhi and made a helpful and trustworthy list.

List of Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies in India 2021 - 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a top web and mobile app development company in India, the USA, UAE, Canada & UK. The company provides the best blockchain solutions for almost all industries. They developed multiple successful blockchain solutions in the past which are trustworthy and more secure. They have a team of more than 450 developers ready to work on any complex requirement and build the best solutions using the latest technologies. The company has expertise in web & app development, AI solutions, AR/VR, Salesforce development, Big Data Analytics, IoT development, Blockchain, CRM Solutions, and much more.

2. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global company offering services like App development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain and Operations, etc. The company has over 492K employees serving clients from 200 cities in 120 countries.

3 . Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbot, and many more.

4. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an India-based MNC that provides business consulting, information technology, & outsourcing services. Infosys is the second-largest Indian IT Company after TCS. The company has 82 Sales & marketing offices and 123 development centres around the world.

5. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini is one of the leading MNCs providing consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services with over 270K employees in over 50 nations. They have expertise in Cloud Services, AI Solutions, SAP Solutions, Blockchain solutions, App Development services, and almost all industries.

6. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is one of India's most well-known IT companies and is among the most valuable IT services brands worldwide. The company offers mobile apps, Enterprise Apps, the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, AI, and many more. It was founded in 1968 and now functions in 149 locations across 46 countries.

7. Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies is one of the top software companies founded in 1991. The company has a strength of over 10,000 employees and has offices in 20 countries globally. They offer services like Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Infrastructure, AI and Automation, Data Management, Data Science, Enterprise apps, and other latest technologies.

8. WillowTree Apps

WillowTree is one of the top app development & digital product agencies in the world. Their mobile strategists, UI/UX Designers, & software engineers have created over 1000 mobile and digital solutions for worldwide clients. The company offers web and app development, software development, chatbot development, UI/UX, and the latest technologies.

9. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a subsidiary of Mahindra Group, providing Information Technology (IT) services for almost all industries. This company has 1,25,000 employees across 90 counties and 900 plus active worldwide clients. It provides services like web & app development, Cloud solutions, Enterprise business solutions, Digital Supply Chain, Data Science, and many more.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is an India-based Data Science firm that helps businesses increase their productivity and performance with analytical approaches. The company provides app development, big data analytics, data science, AI, machine learning, automation, etc.

