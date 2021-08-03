Heralding Transformative Education In Management Studies

The D Y Patil deemed to be University is a testimony to the power of private enterprise for public good. Padmashree Dr D Y Patil, former Governor of Tripura and Bihar, statesman, leader and visionary. Knowledge is Supreme is the philosophy that has driven the mission of the founder chancellor of this prestigious university.

The vision and legacy of Dr D Y Patil is not only sustained but also extended under the inspiring leadership of Dr Vijay D Patil, the current Chancellor of the University and sturdily supported by the efforts of Mrs Shivani V Patil, managing trustee D Y Patil Group.

The DY Patil University is awarded with an ‘A’ grade by NAAC & it is ranked 77th in the top 100 universities by NIRF and has approvals of all statutory regulatory bodies like AICTE. And UGC.

The latest feather in their illustrious cap is the Vijay Patil School of Management or VPSM, Navi Mumbai. The Vijay Patil School of Management is the result of a dedicated strategic planning & vision to bring transformative education in the field of management as envisaged by Dr Vijay D Patil who himself has a degree in Management from Bond University, Australia.

Nestled in a verdant green eco-friendly campus, within a futuristic, State -of- the -art structure in Navi Mumbai, designed by globally acclaimed British Architects Foster + Partners, VPSM has Harvard style technology driven classrooms with everything available at the click of a button, Learning Resource Centre, Discussions rooms, Conference rooms, Faculty rooms, and a centralised HVAC campus with multi cuisine cafeterias. Our classrooms, study areas & other facilities are constructed with an emphasis on technology, collaboration &sustainability.

VPSM philosophy is also about creating rounded leaders, visionaries, strategic thinkers, policy makers of tomorrow, and human beings capable of making substantial contributions to the growth and development of communities and for the nation. VPSM aims to spread impactful education to a broad spectrum of individuals, be they students, working executives, or those connected to the corporate world.

In the words of the Chancellor Dr Vijay D Patil, VPSM is ‘a step towards encouraging global, evolved learning’. This thought metamorphosed into action with a collaboration with the prestigious Harvard Business School Online Program that gives a unique opportunity to students of VPSM to learn online from the faculties at Harvard. In addition to this, courses at VPSM are designed to evoke the spirit of lifelong learning among students. As the Dean of VPSM, Prafulla Agnihotri, Former Professor, IIM Calcutta & Founding Director, IIM Tiruchirappalli, an eminent academician says, “We aim at inculcating the ‘spirit of inquiry, independent thinking, and data-based decision-making.”

The exceptionally experienced and qualified faculty, with PhDs from across International Universities and several ground breaking research papers and publications.

The faculty applies latest pedagogical tools and Curriculum, involving Case-studies, inquiry methods Simulation games, group projects, internships. These methods are effective learning experiences that leave lifelong learning.

VPSM offers a full time MBA, BBA program and BSc (Hons) in Economics. All these programs with their multi-disciplinary elective courses aim to bring about all round holistic development of the students to make them worthy leaders and visionaries and entrepreneurs on the national and world stage in the future.

Meeting industry leaders and familiarizing the students with best practices in the industry and updating them with latest technical trends are all part of the VPSM.

The B. Sc. (Hons) Economics program offered by VPSM aims to put emphasis on applications and policy formation. The curriculum offers robust training in economic theory and statistical methods and a wide choice of Economics courses to suit students’ interests and mathematical aptitude. Economics electives covers all recent developments in the field of economic theory. Students can also opt for electives from the management stream.

VPSM offers extensive assistance in securing good placements through its strong network with the industry. It also offers Professional career counselling and guidance to its students and aim at helping students to choose right career based on their aptitude and other psychological traits.

Our location gives students very intentional opportunities to focus their time and attention on their own personal growth.

The journey of experiencing transformative education begins here at VPSM.

