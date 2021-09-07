Head To The Hills: Your Post-Pandemic Haven

Luxury is such a subjective asset. When you define the word, it means abundance or great ease and comfort. However, our perception of luxury is 24 karat gold, diamonds, fancy cars, and caviar.

After the pandemic hit us, as a people, we began to reevaluate the meaning and importance of a lot of things. We began to cherish the smaller joys in life, value the things we took for granted, and became, as a whole, more grateful. Let us remember the luxuries then that we have all forgotten, like the luxury of breathing in clean air out in the open, taking a beautiful walk to pick up essentials and groceries. It's these small things that now seem luxurious to us that we are slowly but surely recovering from the restrictions that the pandemic put upon us.

But is that the only reason we were unable to do this? Probably not.

With added globalization and changing priorities in the minds of real estate developers and us consumers, the idea of luxury turned into high-rises, fast-paced lifestyles and commercialized living. We moved past the ground reality and swiftly left behind the essentials, like greenery, pure air, and open spaces for us to be able to enjoy. The concept of optimizing every square foot of land you have has really made lives a lot more mechanical. But is that really how we want to live?

Imagine living in homes that are actually O2 rich? Yes, Oxygen Rich homes are a reality at Amila Hills in Shimla and a great investment for buyers who seek the real luxuries, and not ones that are only measured by monetary value.

The pandemic has had many adverse effects on the retail value of land and houses. However, this did not adversely affect the luxury housing sector in India. Potential buyers have had more time to reflect on the way they live and use their homes before making their investment decisions. This significant shift in the behaviour of buyers has further boosted demand for a second or holiday home market. With the advent of WFH, corporate executives, technologists, and others with similar job profiles seek homes in larger residences at cleaner and greener locations, even outside city limits. With a sustainable environment that helps their families thrive in areas that are far from the city's pollution and chaotic lifestyle to support them, environment centred luxury living is the obvious choice.

A noticeable shift has been observed with short-term and long-term investments too. People are tuned towards purchasing luxury long-term real estate assets as they have more time to spend at home. Gone are the days of buying a 20X40 house for 'investment purposes. Today, with the increase in purchasing power, appreciating asset value is motivating buyers to continue investing in the luxury real estate sector.

This being said, right now is the perfect time to invest in luxury housing.

Amila Hills presents the perfect opportunity for you to make a move to the hills of Shimla.

This luxury real estate development is located 6510 ft. above MSL, giving you perfect weather all year round. Presenting a host of housing options that range from luxurious villas to 3,2,1 BHK residences and even studio residences. There is something for everyone at Amila Hills.

The COVID pandemic has also changed the mindsets of many families, who have begun seeing value in joint setup families. They rediscovered what it means to be able to live with their parents, grandparents, and uncles and aunts, and have found it to be something they don't want to change. What started as a contingency plan, to be together in case any such massive emergency comes back in future, is slowly turning into a preference.

Potential customers can imagine losing themselves in the bounties of nature while being able to pamper themselves and their loved ones with the opulent benefits and opportunities for activities all located within the property, Amila Hills.

- High Street Shopping

- Helipad

- Temple

- Nature Trails

- Fine Dining Restaurant

- Gold Class Cinema

- Clubhouse with all amenities and many more.

Amila Hills is the place to be.

It is the place to raise your family the right way, where you find yourself.

Don't hesitate to get the best value on your investments and take the first step so you can experience luxury in all forms.

Make a move as we welcome you to Amila Hills, where a better future awaits you!

To know more, visit https://linktr.ee/AmilaHills or call us on +91 90 4128 4128

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine