Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Harminder Dulowal’s Continuity In Pursuing His Goal Made Him An Internationally Acclaimed Bodybuilder

For him, the path he had chosen was utterly in contrast to his then personality. Harminder had a lanky physique with just 38 kg of body weight.

Harminder Dulowal’s Continuity In Pursuing His Goal Made Him An Internationally Acclaimed Bodybuilder
Harminder Dulowal

Trending

Harminder Dulowal’s Continuity In Pursuing His Goal Made Him An Internationally Acclaimed Bodybuilder
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T18:24:05+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 6:24 pm

Do not you be surprised if you ever hear from someone that water has the potential to break the most robust rock apart. Initially, it might sound eccentric, but it is a fact. The process will not result instantly, in a day or a month, but the chance is high that the stone breaks apart in a year or two. Water has the potential to bifurcate the rock but not the strength. However, what converts the potential of water into its strength is its long term continuity in weakening the consolidated rock bit by bit and eventually breaking it into pieces.

In our lives too! The goals we cherish might seem impossible to achieve immediately because of our disability and non-preparedness, but taking a minor step towards the goal every day, for sure, brings us closer to accomplishing the goals. Every goal can be achieved with continuous attempts paired with the burning desire to create what you believe.

Harminder Singh, also known as Harminder Dulowal, had dreamt of becoming a bodybuilder when he was a school going boy. For him, the path he had chosen was utterly in contrast to his then personality. Harminder had a lanky physique with just 38 kg of body weight. Harminder’s life goal and body weight were often used to be troll material for his friends that he dealt with very positively. Instead of retreating from his goal, the critics motivated him to march towards his plan, which he eventually achieved persistently.

Today, Harminder Dulowal is a prestigious bodybuilder who has bagged many titles in his honour. Being titled vegan bodybuilder to Mr Asia gold medallist, Harminder Dulowal has achieved numerous titles and awards. Some of the titles he earned so far include All India Inter-university Silver Medallist, Mr World South Africa, Muscle War and Mr Asia. He currently is the president of FIF India (Fitness International Foundation), FIF International and WFF International certified judge. Harminder has also founded Red Power Energy Drink and Red Gym to facilitate aspiring bodybuilders.

Harminder Dulowal has reached the pinnacle of success in the field he had chosen way back in his school days. His journey from being a skinny boy to an internationally acclaimed bodybuilder, judge and fitness coach is the result of the continuity and struggle he infused to accomplish his goal.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Success is never a straight and smooth drive. It presents you hurdles, hardships and uncertainties. But those who cross all these impediments could only experience that success is worth it all. Harminder Dulowal relinquished his education to focus on his bodybuilding career. However, upon realising that education is a must, he enrolled for B.P.Ed (Bachelor of Physical Education) and continued his bodybuilding career simultaneously.

The next challenge he faced was financing the bodybuilding expenses, including diet and training. To meet the costs, he also did the job of delivery boy. During the testing time of his career, Harminder learned a valuable life lesson that hardships can only be overcome through struggle and successive attempts.

Harminder Dulowal, all through his bodybuilding career, has proven that expensive supplementary food is not a critical need to become a bodybuilder. Since the beginning, he has advocated and lived on a vegan diet to build his physique.

‘Everything is possible, and when you put in the effort, obstacles begin to go away. Just remember to stay focused and consume just what is healthy for your body. The younger generation believes that supplements may help them obtain a more defined muscular physique; nevertheless, this is a total lie. Consume a natural diet and food items in order to maintain your fitness and health over the long term.’ Advices Harminder Dulowal to the aspiring bodybuilders.

Harminder Dulowal provides free training to physically disabled and financially weaker persons for free. He has provided training to more than two hundred athletics, including men and women.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

The Inspiring Successful Journey Of Soumya Ranjan Chakra A Verified Indian Musician.

The Inspiring Successful Journey Of Soumya Ranjan Chakra A Verified Indian Musician.

Donations Sourced Locally, And In Abundance, Making Ageing Easy In Old-Age Homes

Top-Notch Tips From Asmat Ullah To Get Your Entrepreneurial Journey Kick Started In 2022

Entrepreneur Ahmed Alomari And His Journey Towards Success

SlayPay Opens Waitlist For “India’s Coolest Payment Cards”

Crudoimage Reaches The Company Valuation Milestone Of $1 Million by 2021

Matter: Redefining The Present, Reimagining The Future

Prathmesh Katte Envisions To Guide Indian Youth With His Able Leadership Skills

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Exclusive Interview With Banashree Sarkar, Founder & CEO Of ConsepsIndia.com

Exclusive Interview With Banashree Sarkar, Founder & CEO Of ConsepsIndia.com

Beyoung: Fastest Growing D2C Fashion And Lifestyle Brand At Affordable Prices

Beyoung: Fastest Growing D2C Fashion And Lifestyle Brand At Affordable Prices

BayEngage: Your Budget-Friendly Email Marketing Tool

BayEngage: Your Budget-Friendly Email Marketing Tool

Horoscope 2022

Horoscope 2022

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Banal Memes Killed The Joke In 2021, Will 'Picture Template' Revive In 2022?

Mayank Jain Parichha / Yearender 2021: The reality is reels – an ensemble of sound and visuals to share some short message of 15 or 30 seconds on Instagram – are reducing the shelf life of a meme.

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Create History; Take 1-0 Lead

Jayanta Oinam / India became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. After setting a 305-run target, India dismissed South Africa for 191 on Day 5 of the first Test.

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Yearender 2021 | 10 Comments By Judges That Surprised Us This Year

Ashutosh Sharma / Primitive, outrageous or hilarious, call them what you may, some honourable members of our judiciary surprised us this year with their comments. Here are ten.

Advertisement