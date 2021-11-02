Gujarat's Youngest Cyber Security Expert Ritik Davda Is Shielding Many Companies From The Online Vulnerability

As much as privacy is important in real life, it has also become crucial to stay protected in the digital ecosystem. In simple words, staying away from data breaching and malicious threats over the digital space has become the need of the hour. With the cyber security boom in India, businesses from different industries are taking utmost precautions to secure their data over the web space. Amid all these happenings, one of the emerging cyber security experts and ethical hackers, Ritik Davda, has stood like a pillar in providing cyber security services to his clients.

This modern era is highly dependent on the internet, and it has increased the potential risks of the important database of the company being leaked online. In such a scenario, Ritik has been a shield and is one of India's youngest ethical hacking experts. Based in Gujarat, he learnt cyber security and ethical hacking at a very young age. Always fascinated with computers and laptops, it was his passion that he turned into a profession. Since teenage, Davda has been adamant about making a career in ethical hacking, and he is leaving no stone unturned for it.

Ritik started his career by finding security bugs and fixing them for clients in his neighbourhood. He eventually garnered the attention of many small-scale brands and celebrities from Gujarat. Besides online security, the ethical hacker is working towards exposing threats like SMS and call forging. The knowledge he possesses about digital security has helped him raise awareness about hacking, and he is consistently working towards eradicating unauthorized access to databases over the internet.

In Gujarat, the young and talented cyber security expert has played a significant role in helping many politicians prevent online breaching activities. Ritik's strategic work ethos has helped him bag projects from well-established companies and brands across the state. With a primary goal to work towards the betterment of cyber security, he has tackled adverse situations without hesitation. More so, Ritik is providing preventive maintenance with customized solutions to his clients.

In a pandemic where businesses have taken the digital route, Ritik shares the need to be protected across the digital domain. He says, "With the new normal of work from home, companies are investing huge amounts in making sure that they are free from potential threats of data being leaked online. It is incredible to see the companies having their business operations operate safely." Currently, Ritik Davda is advancing his skills by learning new cyber security concepts, and he is rightly executing them in his operational works.