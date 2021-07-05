Growing Your Career As An Artist' In Conversation With Spit Fyre

There is a difference between pursuing rap as a hobby versus a career. Pursuing your passion for music as a career is not easy and can take up a lot of your work. The dynamics of today's music have successfully opened the doors for many such artists to grow their fan base a million fold early.

If you consider making a profession as an artist, below are a few things to think about before you embark on your journey to hip-hop royalty. We had a conversation with Spit Fyre. The Bronx native holds quite an impressive background. He not only understands the music industry but has also delivered songs like 'Justice for Junior' ', Letter to Fred', 'I'm not racist' and 'Diary to Charlie', for which he received worldwide recognition. With his experience in the music industry, he shares some tip.

Understanding the Music Business

Before pursuing a career in the music industry, educating yourself will ensure the chances of building a sustainable career. There's a difference between making music as a hobby and making music as a profession. Just like in business, presentation is important. Bad agreements can stagnate and ruin any chances you have of living out your dream of having a career in music. Spit Fyre mentions, "Having a Very Good Music Lawyer for counsel before getting involved with a record company, management, or production company can save you from a lot of bad agreements."

Be Patient and Consistent

Create a hit song. Creating a catchy rap song that people can't help but listen to won't happen overnight. After all, Rome wasn't built in a day. Consistency and Patience are the two true virtues of living. It's a true grind and If having a career in the music industry is your passion, be open to All opportunities that aren't what you had originally set out to do but keep you in the industry until you're able to make the shift to your passion.

Be Open to Criticism and Avoid Back Lashing

Most musicians self-sabotage their music careers by living in a constant state of fear. Perhaps because creativity is tangled with personal expression, many artists hold onto their work, afraid to release it into the world for fear of what people will say. It's a tough industry; it does take time and work to get your name out there and build momentum. But if taken the right way, putting creative work up for judgment is one of the best tools an artist can have. Spit Fyre says, "It doesn't matter what you do, there will always be someone who finds a fault, especially when you are in a subjective field, like making art. Just focus on the bigger picture!" Dealing with criticism is just part of putting yourself out there as an artist.

Creating Good Content

Being a vocalist, quality time spent on Making music is really important. Improvise with different techniques. Develop your voice as an instrument and embrace every opportunity you get. Cultivating a reputation for being well-rounded, multi-talented performers, many Artists can grab more opportunities themselves than Making music alone would have afforded them. Being an Artist can also involve developing a compelling stage presence, learning Different techniques and choreography, and finding ways to connect with the audience. Some artists also develop acting skills and perfect public speaking abilities. Still, others may perform or play instruments and compose their music and lyrics.

