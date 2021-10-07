Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System

For those who work in that law system in India, Goolam Vahanvati is not an unheard name. He was an accomplished lawyer and was a part of numerous important cases during his life.

Goolam was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He was the son of Essaji Vahanvati, a lawyer by profession and the person Goolam most looked up for inspiration. He did his initial studies at St. Xavier’s college in Mumbai and then proceeded to study law at the Government Law College. Throughout his schooling years, Goolam was an ideal student and a top scorer. He was also a guest lecturer at different colleges while he was still studying.

Many considered Goolam to be a pioneer in Indian law. He was the first-ever Muslim in India to become the highest law authority in the Indian government and was the 13th attorney general of India. He rose through the ranks quickly and served as the advocate general of the state of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2004. He was appointed as the solicitor general of India and then became the attorney general of India in 2009 for a term of three years which was later extended till 2014.

He played a significant role in several high profile cases during his term, such as when he represented Maharashtra in the fake stamp paper scam. He also served as the defence lawyer during the reservation for OBC classes in higher secondary cases. The International Cricket Council also appointed Goolam to hold an inquiry against a few allegations. He was also a part of the Enron case and the stock market scam case, and these are just a few of his feats.

Many of Goolam’s cases are still discusses and studied in the law community in India. The former attorney general passed away in September 2014.