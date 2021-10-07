Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System

Many considered Goolam to be a pioneer in Indian law. He was the first-ever Muslim in India to become the highest law authority in the Indian government and was the 13th attorney general of India.

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System
Goolam Vahanvati, Lawyer

Trending

Goolam Vahanvati- A Lawyer Who Left His Mark On The Indian Law System
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T17:44:47+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 5:44 pm

For those who work in that law system in India, Goolam Vahanvati is not an unheard name. He was an accomplished lawyer and was a part of numerous important cases during his life.

Goolam was born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He was the son of Essaji Vahanvati, a lawyer by profession and the person Goolam most looked up for inspiration. He did his initial studies at St. Xavier’s college in Mumbai and then proceeded to study law at the Government Law College. Throughout his schooling years, Goolam was an ideal student and a top scorer. He was also a guest lecturer at different colleges while he was still studying.

 Many considered Goolam to be a pioneer in Indian law. He was the first-ever Muslim in India to become the highest law authority in the Indian government and was the 13th attorney general of India. He rose through the ranks quickly and served as the advocate general of the state of Maharashtra from 1999 to 2004. He was appointed as the solicitor general of India and then became the attorney general of India in 2009 for a term of three years which was later extended till 2014.

 He played a significant role in several high profile cases during his term, such as when he represented Maharashtra in the fake stamp paper scam. He also served as the defence lawyer during the reservation for OBC classes in higher secondary cases. The International Cricket Council also appointed Goolam to hold an inquiry against a few allegations. He was also a part of the Enron case and the stock market scam case, and these are just a few of his feats.

 Many of Goolam’s cases are still discusses and studied in the law community in India. The former attorney general passed away in September 2014.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Topgallant Media Acknowledged And Felicitated The Winners Of Iconic Summit & Awards 2021

Entrepreneur Prasad Nagarkar Highlights The Responsibility Of Being An Influencer

Benjamin Tan, Amazon FBA Expert On Building 6-Figure Online Businesses

'The Day I Broke Your Heart' Holds The True Essence Of Love & Heartbreak

Meet The Sikh Supermom, Harkirat Kaur Kukreja

Vibhor Saini’s Musical Legacy: Saraswati Music College And Its Countless Memories

Venture Care Makes Fundraising A Cakewalk Through Investor Outreach And Transaction Services

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Leafberry, The Right Platform For Your Customer Connect

Leafberry, The Right Platform For Your Customer Connect

Founder Of SS Motivation, Sunil ydv SS Makes Society Worth Living With Its Exceptional Approach

Founder Of SS Motivation, Sunil ydv SS Makes Society Worth Living With Its Exceptional Approach

Reels Of Empowerment

Reels Of Empowerment

Azeez Abdulla Appointed As The President Of Achievers Olympiad Foundation – Delhi

Azeez Abdulla Appointed As The President Of Achievers Olympiad Foundation – Delhi

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Naseer Ganai / The Kashmiri Pandit leader Sanjay Tickoo said there has to be a collective response to the killings, otherwise the situation resembles that of the 90’s.

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

IPL 2021: CSK Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Face Chennai Super Kings In A Must-Win Game

Koushik Paul / With 10 points from 13 matches, Punjab Kings face a tall task to qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Follow live cricket scores of CSK vs PBKS here.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement