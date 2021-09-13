GoodWorkLabs – Driving Technology Rollouts For Unicorns

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 9:51 pm

With the significant increase in technology spend in most industry verticals, companies are now facing a severe dearth of tech talent and expertise in-house. The industry is plagued with rising salaries of IT professionals, high attrition rates, and uncertainty of the availability of good software teams to execute high-stakes software projects to go to market. In this fast-changing IT sector scenario, few companies have emerged as winners as they have brought in much respite to customers wanting to roll out products rapidly. GoodWorkLabs, led by co-founders Vishwas Mudagal and Sonia Sharma, is one such software product development firm that is leading the category. 

GoodWorkLabs currently caters to a number of unicorns and soon-to-be unicorns in the industry. Their customers include Flipkart, CureFit, Upgrade, WhitehatJr, Innovaccer, and CRED, among others. 

‘GoodWorkLabs is driving technology and software development efforts for many unicorns. Further, we are helping several soon-to-be-unicorns rollout software products rapidly, in the process help them cross the $1 billion golden mark. With an ability to build scalable tech products and onboard the best IT talent in the industry, we are letting the startups focus on their core business. At the same time, we take the complete onus of software delivery,’ said Vishwas Mudagal, MD & Co-founder of GoodWorkLabs. 

Managed Teams for Unicorns 

GoodWorkLabs has created a unique model for helping its customers with its Managed Teams model. In this model, GoodWorkLabs onboards and manages software teams, and the customer controls the work allocation on a weekly/monthly basis. This takes away the pain for customers in terms of screening, interviewing, recruiting candidates, and further managing and getting work done, which are all tedious processes. Also, it allows the customers to control the roadmap for projects and change things rapidly once they go to market. 

‘Managed Teams or Managed Services model is better than outsourcing. We have taken the best aspects ofOutsourcing and Staff Augmentation and combined them to create a fantastic model. We have seen a 100% success ratio in this model for the past two years. This is one of our fastest-growing delivery models. With Managed Teams, we tell the customers that we have skin in the game, and we will get high-quality software delivered on time!’ said Sonia Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of GoodWorkLabs. 

GoodWorkLabs said it has ramped up large software teams with Managed Services model for many unicorns and startups. Apart from startups, the outsourcing firm works with many Fortune 500 global customers. 

Bringing Tech Leadership for Startups 

With several startups lacking core leadership structures in Engineering, it becomes a huge impediment to design, develop, test, and rollout software products on time. While founders raise millions of dollars, the onus then comes on CTOs, Heads of Engineering, and senior managers to get the products shipped out in the market. This requires high-quality teams and experts, which is not easy to come by. Many startups have burned millions of dollars with wrong software teams because they lacked the right tech leadership and guidance in scaling up cloud-based software deployments. 

GoodWorkLabs said it plugs this gap by bringing in a team of Tech Architects, Tech Managers, Engineering Managers, Product Managers, and CTOs to spearhead the leadership wherever necessary to ensure tech product rollouts happen in the right manner. 

‘We are now managing complete departments and verticals at several rapidly growing startups and companies. Right from top leaders to software teams, we onboard the best talent in the industry for companies and continue to manage them to deliver month on month,’ said Sharma. 

‘With salaries in the IT industry skyrocketing for the past year, it has become impossible for startups to bring in the right leadership when it comes to Engineering and Product Management. With decades of experience in building top products, GoodWorkLabs has become a backbone to get work done in software, efficiently and on time,’ added Mudagal. 

/