Giulia Raffaello And Leena: The Duo That Is Defying All Stereotypes

While daily soaps and movies would have us believe that it is impossible to bond with one’s mother-in-law, the coolest duo, Giulia and Leena, have been proving it wrong with their adorable videos. Giulia Raffaello, an Italian YouTuber, has been making some fun videos and reels with her Indian mother-in-law Leena Tated that have created a strong buzz on social media, defying the stereotypes around a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law’s relationship.

Giulia Raffaello, aka Only One Giulia, is a digital content creator with over 3 lakh subscribers on YouTube and more than 75 thousand followers on Instagram. She embarked on this journey a couple of years ago when Shrey (her then-boyfriend and now husband) brought home some vlogging equipment and encouraged her to follow her passion for acting. Although she makes content on various topics, her reels with Leena have been a particular hit, generating over 30 million views on Instagram and Youtube.

“I call my mother-in-law Mom. Since the moment we met, we hit it off and thus are very close to each other,” says Giulia. On making reels with her, Giulia remarks, “Just like me, mom doesn’t hesitate to be on camera, and so it wasn’t hard to convince her to film reels with me. My viewers love mom’s genuine and enthusiastic personality, not to mention her incredible saree collection. A lot of my viewers specifically visit my page to see us together.”

Giulia and Leena bond over yoga, all things healthy and yes, Shrey’ endless love for Paneer! Leena, who Giulia describes as ‘bubbly and positive’, says she was surprised to see how similar Indian and Italian cultures are. “Our love for our family, cultural heritage and good food are so similar. It has made our relationship more special.” They love shopping and taking long walks together. “Giulia has taught me to say ‘Thank You’ more often – it has had a profound impact on my everyday outlook,” says Leena.

People often write to Giulia about how her strong bond with her mother-in-law makes them feel so happy. “To be fair, even in Italy, the mother-in-law is not perceived as a very positive character, but I know from watching Indian Saas Bahu serials that in India, the mother-in-law is vilified at an entirely different level! I think what is shown on TV is an exaggeration, and I’m sure I’m not the only bahu who has such a loving mother-in-law.”

This gives us a lot of hope – that it is possible to shatter stereotypes around the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Culture, language and nationalities are no barriers to the genuine connection between people. A true relationship can be formed with an open mindset and respect for the other person regardless of their age, gender, or background. And Giulia and Leena, through their videos, are leading the way in that regard.

