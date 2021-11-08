Gig Working: A Paradigm Shift Or A Pandemic 'Induced' Shift

There is a lot of talk about the pandemic having caught organizations unawares and how across the globe, no one had anticipated that this outbreak would come down so heavily upon individuals, organizations, and governments globally. With all kinds of businesses severely hit, this has been the year people worldwide have gone from talking about remote working plans to working from home.

Millions of people— including many who had never previously worked from home—are remotely working now, opening up a Gig economy and a Gig Worker.

AN EMPLOYEE'S PERSPECTIVE:

In case you've not been taking notes during the pandemic, many things happened

1. Countries across the world have spent an unprecedented amount of money propping up individuals' income early on

2. Employees have sought early retirement rather than run the rat race

3. People saved an amazing amount of their earnings and stimulus over the last 22 months

4. People performed marvellously during the pandemic, choosing lifestyle and freedom over tradition and structure – aka shifting to the Gig Economy

Many of us figured out that we can live on less, have more flexibility to live our lives and become much happier. When the incentives become less valuable to people, they make better personal choices.

A few years ago, employees would have never thought that the idea of working from home would ever be real. The major concern most of them had for working in such a manner was a loss of efficacy. Productivity & efficiency when one is not under constant supervision by co-workers and supervisors was a question.

EARLY ADAPTERS:

But come the pandemic, all this became more real than expected. For example, Bengaluru-based fintech start-up "Slice" has rolled out a new initiative wherein new hires can work three-day weeks for a salary that's 80% of the market rate. The move is an attempt to attract employees amid a major talent crunch at technology companies.

Due to advances in communication technology and internet access, WFH has become an accepted practice in many offices, in India with organizations like Numerator, MasterCard going remote. This type of work isn't done entirely from home: Remote workers turn to coffee shops or coworking spaces, and some even travel the world while maintaining their career goals.

According to a survey by DSSG Bespoke Solutions on work from home in Vadodara, 75% of remote workers said their companies cover internet costs. While the yearning and expectancy of working remotely intensify every year among the employees, establishments are only slowly implementing remote-friendly policies.

Implementing a remote working policy can save establishments money by removing the need for expensive real estate while allowing workers the liberty to create their timetables and work from wherever they please. It can be a win-win situation.

The survey results were as follows: (Note that this is focussed on an employee's perspective)

Usually, employees work an additional one more day per month than in-office employees, which is nearly 12 additional workdays a year

Gig workers take longer breaks on average than office employees, but their productivity is better since they are handling multiple projects & timelines have to be met

Regular workers are unproductive for an average of 37 minutes a day, not including lunch or breaks, whereas the unproductivity of gig workers isn't relevant because their roles are project-based hence have a fixed timeline

TAKEAWAYS:

While these stats may encourage employers to shift to project-based gig workers, one needs to think about the creative control that an organization may lose. Also, as soon as this becomes a norm, costs too may spiral out of control.

A study conducted by the author & Dr. Preeti Nair at Parul University also found that Gig workers also reported higher levels of stress and more difficulty finding work-life balance than regular workers.

Technically they came out with the stats that working with gig workers is effective, but it has to be put into practice correctly, and it may not be the best situation for every business. There was a time when gig worker was an unknown commodity because technology didn't exist, which is not the case today.

AI, more than EI, is likely to play an important part in managing employees. Technological advancements might put organizations more at ease. In the long run, being hostile to the change may do more harm than good. Employees need to be ready to embrace this change & upskill themselves.