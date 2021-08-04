Gift Your Employees And Their Family

In line with the growing corporate requirements, Ziqitza Healthcare came up with "Ambulance Subscription" solutions aimed at bridging the gap between the demand and the providers.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL), Asia's largest emergency medical service provider company and one of the fastest-growing holistic healthcare solution platforms in India, offers "Ambulance Subscription" services for corporates and large business units under the Corporate Wellness product extension in India.

Corporates can avail the Ambulance subscription plan for their employees & get assured ambulances for the safe transfer of employees or their families. This is one of its kind of 24x seven services with a well-managed network of over 7000 ambulances (Basic & Advance Care) in 70 major cities in India.

Ziqitza is a "one-stop solution" for corporate wellness healthcare solutions for corporates that offers services that include Ambulance at Site, Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Medical Rooms and Occupational Health Centre, among others.

Mr.Nandadeep Pandharkar - Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited, says many patients with severe injury or heart attack or any other life-threatening medical conditions die within the first one hour. Hence this is called the "Golden hour". It is important that the patient reaches an appropriate advanced health care facility within this hour. The Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the overall healthcare ecosystem has increased the demand for ambulance services overnight across all levels, be it corporate or regular households. In line with the growing corporate requirements for its employees or customer's medical safety and preparedness, Ziqitza Healthcare came up with "Ambulance Subscription" solutions aimed at bridging the gap between the demand and the providers. This enables the organization to have immediate access to a robust ambulance transfer to the hospitals across 100 cities in India that ensures timely medical help for their employees/customers and their families.

The Human Resource and leadership team in Corporates are redefining the definition of employee wellness and finding ways to ensure their medical well-being to ensure continuity and productivity. Understanding this evolving trend, Ziqitza has launched Ambulance Subscription for Companies for added value to its workforce. The company has created a network of Basic and Advance Life Support Ambulances across all Tier 1 /2/3 cities in India that gives access easy access to immediate transfer in case of medical emergency or pandemic related transfers. The company under this system have a very transparent pricing structure that ensures that the patient family is stress-free and is only focused on care. Many leading corporates, resorts and infrastructure companies have understood the value of this service and has tied up with Ziqitza to ensure a medical response to their employees and customers.

The service provided to corporate is an assurance of an ambulance in any 70 cities for the employee and their family within an hour of the call. The caller just has to remember the simple number to call for at any time of the day/night 365 days. These ambulances can do an intercity transfer, advanced life support, and schedule the patient transfer. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza limited Rajasthan have taken similar initiatives to confirm the safety of employees working remotely in the corporate sector.

In the years ahead, Ziqitza Healthcare's Vision of Saving Lives; Enhancing Lives will continue apace, and ZHL's mission to become India's largest and best Emergency Medical Services provider will become a reality. ZHL's mission is also to become a one-stop-shop for all kinds of Non-Hospital Based Medical care with easy access to all; it has already started on this journey and aims to become the most integrated and innovative player in this space the coming years, further remarked by Mr. Nanda.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL) has been one of the leading players in India's Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan appreciates Ziqitza for its ambulance Subscription services for corporates. Ziqitza is a "one-stop integrated healthcare solution" for a corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of the art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that service two customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza Limited is a winner of the Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

For further information, please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine