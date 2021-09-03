Getting Children To Read Again With Room To Read!

Quality learning outcomes have always been a challenge in society as we look at bringing the best possible education for children. The Covid 19 pandemic has added to the disruption in learning for children across the board, making access to learning materials even more difficult. In such times, extra efforts are required for helping children learn. The year 2020 has been full of challenges and opportunities. Owing to the pandemic, the schools shut down, and all face-to-face teacher training received a massive setback. One of the worst affected were the early grade children, who did not have access to the range of online educational resources provided during the lockdown due to the digital divide. The risk of learning loss increased manifold, especially for first-generation learners, who had little or no support at home. In India, the magnitude of the problem increases considering the lack of appropriate mediums and even access to distance learning programs. A multi-pronged approach was therefore essential. More than 250 million children and youth are out of school due to the Covid-19 lockdown in India. Room to reading's COVID-19 response program called 'Education Endures' serves as an essential lifeline and hope to the country's most vulnerable children.

Founded in 2003 and currently having a robust presence across nine Indian states, Room to Read's innovative model focuses on profound, systemic transformation within schools during the two most critical time periods in a child's schooling: early primary school for literacy acquisition and secondary school for girls' education. They design, implement and institutionalize effective and efficient models for achieving quality learning outcomes related to literacy and gender equality. The focus is on the science of learning to read with the magic of loving to read, developing a generation of independent readers who are breaking the cycle of illiteracy within their own families through their Literacy Program. They have benefited more than 4.8 million children in India, implementing a Literacy Program in 15,642 government schools, publishing more than 205 original children's book titles in six languages for distribution in schools, and supporting 62,457 girls to participate in our Girls' Education Program. Local governments, schools, and community partners recognize Room to Read India as a leader for its Literacy Program in the early grades.

Room to Read launched a three-week-long campaign #MainJahanSeekhnaWahan on 15th August to create an enabling environment at home, school, and community to support children's learning. The campaign is undertaken in continuation to last year's successful campaign #IndiGetsReading Campaign. This year, as a response to temporary school shutdowns due to pandemics, they focused on home and community as a learning space. The campaign brings parents and caregivers to the forefront for their children's learning at home to assure them that 'Learning is Possible' anywhere and everywhere. Parents and caregivers can help achieve foundational literacy for their children by pledging reading time and spending as little as 15 minutes a day with a child. Under the #MainJahanSeekhnaWahan campaign, they have devised a blended approach to reach out dedicatedly to children from nine states and the rest of the nation through offline and online channels, including social media, radio, TV, Govt. platforms, and Mobile Library Vans. This also includes multiple format reading materials to children across audio, video and other tools.

On the campaign's final day, they will celebrate International Literacy Day on 8th September by organizing a webinar on 'Learning in the new normal: multiple ecosystems' with leading academicians, Govt. officials, and reputed industry experts.

They envision the campaign to become a nationwide learning movement and reach out to every Indian household, and 247 million children in elementary and secondary schools' children affected by the closure of 1.5 million schools due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Also, we hope to bring a positive change through our offline and online campaign activities in the lives of over six million girls and boys who were already out of school even before the COVID-19 crisis began. (Data Source: UNICEF)

