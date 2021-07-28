Get To Know About Waseem Amrohi Emotional, Empathetic Side, & His Great Contribution To People In Dubai | His journey Towards Philanthropy

Waseem Amrohi is not just an unassuming media personality but also a cream of the crop Digital Marketing Guru. He is also COO of Anza Investment Group, a Dubai- based investment firm and a group of companies of his Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nehayan.

Apart from the limelight he receives for his expertise brilliancy, what also makes him stand out is his philanthropic actions.

Waseem Amrohi understands the ground reality of the underprivileged communities and is actively & consistently involved to help them get the right support in the form of education, food, financial backing and also immigration crisis assistance is provided along with the Covid - 19 Vaccination drive.

Waseem Amrohi is making sure to take leverage of his social status to help the daily wage workers and labourers get their due respect and payment. He is a great helping hand for them, as Waseem Amrohi is not only helping them get their due respect but also dedicating his time to make them understand the digital literacy concept and how they can benefit from it.

Not everyone can find this perfect balance between professionalism and humanity. But Waseem Amrohi is seamlessly doing it and working towards the upliftment of the unprivileged community for quite a long now. Not only during the pandemic outbreak time but also prior to it.

His doting father, Syed Ateequl Hasan, is an inspiration to him and the loss of his beloved father made him even more aware of the intricacies revolving around humanity.

Waseem Amrohi takes immense pride to be associated with the people's empowerment movement and is going his every bit to amplify community development services in Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Under his belt, more than 50+ prestigious awards, like BBC National Award, Mid-day Award and Dadasaheb Phalke Award for diverse marketing campaigns are included, to name but a few, out of many such coveted awards and honours.

Brands exceeding 450+ in domains related to advertising, marketing & IT is part and parcel of Waseem Amrohi oeuvre.

