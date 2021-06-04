General Tips To Strengthen Online Presence By Leading Social Media And PR Entrepreneur: Nitin Kumawat

Most of the entrepreneurs and brands today are now on social media. Gone are the days worked at their stores or offices. Social media has changed the game of business totally, especially in the last few years. Moreover, after the pandemic, many turned towards the digital space to grow or retain their positions and status in the markets. Today's social media has become a way of life and has allowed people and companies to flourish the way they never imagined before.

Nitin Kumawat is one of the leading and the best Indian PR and social media experts and entrepreneurs. He is the brain behind Income Mafia, a growing social media agency. He is also the CMO of Run Media LLP, a respectable media firm for marketing online publications and media.

He says that social media is the need of the hour, and the kind of success and reach it can give and make people and brands authoritative in their niches is beyond incredible.

Below are a few general tips given by Nitin Kumawat for strengthening social media presence.

Set achievable goals: It can get too overwhelming for new brands and entrepreneurs; hence, Nitin Kumawat suggests people set achievable goals to keep them moving gradually to the top.

Identify the audience: Everyone that people see on social media is not their audience. Brands must identify who is their target audience and who are likely to buy from them. Knowing who their audiences are and their challenges can help brands develop solutions and cater to them to the fullest, says the young PR expert.

Be consistent: Nitin Kumawat suggests people be consistent and active on their social media handles and keep posting every day something new, refreshing, informative, entertaining, etc., that can identify with the vibe of their brand and get them more engagement and reach.

Nitin Kumawat (@nitinkkumawat), apart from being an expert in PR and social media, is also an Instagram coach to help aspiring influencers reach the top of their game.

Through his firms Income Mafia and Run Media LLP, the Jaipur talent shows demonstrates his expertise in social media growth, branding, digital marketing, mobile marketing, content creation, PR, and so much more.

