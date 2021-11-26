Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
G7 CR Technologies: Bringing Cloud Solutions for SMEs and SMBs

G7 CR Technologies is a company that helps enterprises at every level establish a robust and seamless business by offering cloud solutions across the sectors.

2021-11-26T16:34:27+05:30

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:34 pm

To gain resiliency in business, especially in pandemic times, Indian enterprises invest in cloud infrastructure, platforms and software to improve the operational process and equip themselves for future requirements.

G7 CR Technologies is a company that helps enterprises at every level establish a robust and seamless business by offering cloud solutions across the sectors.

A bootstrapped IT services company, G7 CR Technologies has a total valuation of $100 million. The company was founded by Dr. Christopher Richard to provide niche IT technology services to different sectors and businesses of all sizes and natures.

The company has evangelized and introduced cloud services by launching its cloud services division in July 2016. G7 CR won the ‘Country Partner of the Year’ award from Microsoft for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) in just three years of inception, competing against the partners in business for over 20 years.

The cloud market has witnessed exponential growth and will continue to grow. The Indian public cloud services (PCS) market, including infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), revenue totalled $3.6 Billion for 2020, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The overall market is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2025. Therefore, it is essential for IT products and services and for G7 CR Technologies to digitize and automate business processes to deliver quality service at scale.

The company has built home-grown products like ‘Black & White’, a CRM for managing the sales and solutioning lifecycle for Cloud adoption. The company has also developed its ticketing tool called ‘G7 CR Plus’, which has helped the company disrupt the cloud support model with the option of a mobile app for customers.

They can dial, chat or raise a ticket to one of the available cloud engineers with a click of a button. G7 CR has also built a billing system to be integrated with OEMs. It has automated the entire invoicing, payment and collection process.

The company believes that SMEs and SMBs should automate and digitize to survive and thrive as digitization is the key these days, and the cloud makes it easier and cost-effective.

How do we intend to help SMEs with the Digitization journey?

1) The team at G7 CR helps SMEs identify process gaps that can be automated
2) G7 CR supports to identify ready deploy products from ISVs who have to build click-to-deploy products for SMEs
3) If there is no available tool to solve the challenge, G7 CR helps by creating custom products.

Why has G7 CR grown to become a preferred choice in Cloud Services?

G7 CR became the preferred choice in the cloud service sector because of the people who work with the company. The team made it happen! They are committed to solving technology and business problems for customers. Sheer hard work and dedication to the team G7 CR are the biggest reasons the company stands out. The experts at G7 CR believe in doing the same thing differently and going deeper as an extended team member of the customers. Tech intensity is in the DNA of G7 CR, and that is the key differentiator of how the company delivers value.

The company’s journey and growth are based on three key pillars: Digitization to support scale, People who make it happen, and Vision to be fair and bold.

Where are we heading?

G7 CR Technologies started its MEA operations early this year and plans to expand to North America in early 2022. The cloud market will continue to grow as more businesses move to the cloud for modernization. G7 CR holds advanced specialization skills in modernizing business processes along with migration and expert managed services. STAB, Startup 360, and two other to be launched programs, the company is focused on providing resounding technology support for SMEs, ISVs and startups.

The company will further expand its product wing with a host of services in January. It has tied up with a learning school that will hire and skill 200+ students from tier 2/3 cities to fuel the growth forecast. The company aims to clock 70 million USD revenue in the next two years with new service expansion.

