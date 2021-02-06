From Start-Up to the World’s Leading App Development Company: The Journey of Hyperlink InfoSystem

Today, Hyperlink InfoSystem is a globally well-known name in the App, Software & IT industry. Behind this tremendous success lies the hard work and dedication of its team and the ultimate vision of CEO & Founder of Hyperlink InfoSystem, Harnil Oza, to become the #1 App Development Service providers in the world. Mr. Oza started the company in 2011 from his Ahmedabad home, employed three software engineers and worked on some unique app ideas for US-based clients.

In 2013, Hyperlink InfoSystem started offering app development services for both Android & iOS platforms. These were at a time when very few companies were offering app development services. That year, business grew manifold, staff grew to 25, and a proper office was set up in Ahmedabad. In 2014, Hyperlink InfoSystem started gaining the trust of their clients with their delivered tech solutions. After becoming one of the most trusted names for App Development, the company has explored newer horizons and works on latest technologies like AI, IoT, Blockchain, AR/VR, and many more. Clutch.co, a US-based research firm that lists and rates IT services, ranked Hyperlink InfoSystem as one of the top app developers in the world and praised it for being able to build a vibrant and cost-effective solution for its clients.

Having almost ten years of experience in the industry, Hyperlink InfoSystem has built more than 4,000 apps, designed over 2,000 websites and delivered 400-plus projects on latest technologies, including Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbot, IoT, Wearables, Data Science, etc. The company has worked with more than 2,300 clients that include startups to enterprise-level businesses around the world. In the last two years, the employee strength of the firm has crossed 350.

The company's infrastructure is highly secured and has all amenities to deliver the best IT-enabled solutions for clients. The company has four offices in Ahmedabad, including its development centre and headquarters. To reach more India-based businesses, the company has recently opened an office in Mumbai and is planning to open one in Bangalore soon. As befits a global imprint, Hyperlink InfoSystem also has offices in the US, UK, Australia, France, and Dubai, UAE.

Hyperlink InfoSystem's client base includes top brands such as Astral Pipes, Tata Power, Art of Living, Disney, Google, EMAAR, Kantar Media, Papa John's Pizza, Viacom International Media Networks, Cartoon Network, and many more. As far as client experience is concerned, the company has an almost 97 per cent client retention rate.

“We understand the idea of every client and research on it to suggest a new approach that gains maximum ROI for their business. For us, client satisfaction is most important with our deliverables,” says Harnil Oza.

With businesses hit hard globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a forgettable year. Yet, even through this bleak situation, Hyperlink InfoSystem has worked hard to satisfy clients’ needs and commitments and employees' safety. Clients of Hyperlink InfoSystem believe that if the company is suitable for one thing, that is trust. From 2011 to 2021, the work of the company reflects on its results. The Hyperlink InfoSystem team takes stock of the situation and works hard to deliver their best in these trying times, leading, ultimately, to the growth of the company.

During the period of the pandemic, Hyperlink InfoSystem has worked with various healthcare organisations and delivered tech solutions for their needs. The company has also worked on a Vaccine Management System using Salesforce CRM that helps individual companies, governments, and healthcare organisations worldwide. The solution will cover the whole vaccine management process, including local/healthcare organisations’ registration, inventory management, supply chain management, logistics management, analytics and reports, and wellness survey.

Hyperlink InfoSystem's turnover has increased to 600 million (âÂ¹) in 2020-2021--a huge milestone, achieved despite the raging, global pandemic. After seeing the current demand for tech solutions, the company expects a 200 per cent growth in 2021-2022.

Apropos growth and newest solutions and technologies in 2021, Hyperlink InfoSystem will concentrate in the areas of artificial intelligence and robotics. They will also dive into the areas of home automation and the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented reality (AR), and Virtual reality (VR). The company has done some excellent VR work with Google in San Francisco. In-home automation, the company is creating wireless systems that connect smart devices like Alexa to switchboards in places.

Hyperlink InfoSystem CEO, Harnil Oza says, “The coming years will be the busiest for us. We are continuing to update our skills to meet future needs. Our cordial relations and trust in each other will surely take us a long way together.”

With their splendid work towards innovative solutions and accomplishments, Hyperlink InfoSystem thrives to give their best. The company never compromises on quality and always promises outstanding work at affordable rates within a deadline. The renowned company is structured in such a way as to offer more acquirable outcomes and solutions for use in all kinds of businesses, tackling every problem faced in the information and technology sector. The company provides superior technology and stays updated with modern technologies too. Hyperlink InfoSystem specialises in Mobile App Development, iPhone App Development, Android App Development, UI/UX designs, Web and CMS App Development, Blockchain Technology, and many others. And the sky is the limit for them.

