Founder Of Soni Enterprise, Vishal Soni, Talks About The Importance Of Leadership

Vishal Soni, Administrator of Soni enterprise, truly suspects that leadership amongst the youth is very important owing to the fact that the contemporary world runs by the fuel of the values of command and control. He believes that the youth of the current age embodies so much potential for achieving extraordinary accomplishments.

Soni, who became a virtual sensation after establishing his enterprise, has acknowledged the importance of leadership. He truly believes that surviving in today’s world without leadership skills could potentially serve as a hindrance to the youngsters and potentially place them into a state of marginality.

His fashion firm, Soni Enterprise, recently emerged triumphant by bagging the title of the biggest manufacturers of men’s apparel and garments from the entire Asia continent. With an engaging Facebook page alongside his Instagram handle with tons of followers, his brand relishes a notable online presence.

When the notion of establishing a business enterprise pertaining to the sector of men’s fashion sprung to his mind, Vishal acknowledged that a lack of leadership skills served as a drawback. Knowing this, he started working on his leadership skills by getting mentored by some of the greatest leaders and entrepreneurs in the business sector. Now, an established entrepreneur, he aspires to cultivate leadership skills amongst youngsters so that they can thrive in life.

Sharing about his inclination pertaining to the leadership development program, he said, “with the absence of leadership skills, I faced so many hurdles when I stepped into this sector. But thankfully, being mentored by some of the greatest tycoons made me cultivate my skills and establish my enterprise, and I don’t want the young aspiring entrepreneurs of this age to face the things that I had to face. Thus, I am planning to launch a leadership program without any fees so that more and more people could join in and master the art of leadership.”