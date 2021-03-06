Flawless Predictions, Best Results In Asrology: Dr Sohini Sastri

Dr. Sohini Sastri is the only astrologer who has been awarded by both Hon. President of India and Hon. Vice President of India. With her vast achievement and impeccable track record, she is considered as one of the best astrologer in India. Her huge knowledge in astrology and unique skill of accurate prediction has helped numerous clients over the years. Her honest, polite and candid nature helps her to stand out from others.

Dr. Sohini Sastri firmly believes in “karma”. She says, our present life is directly influenced by our own actions in the past and the problems that yet to come in our life can be avoided by putting positive effort in our present actions. Dr. Sohini Sastri always encourages her clients and helps them to find out ways to cope up with their problems. She believes God not only exists in Heaven, God also have a organic relationship with our world. She says, our whole world is “Abode of God“.

She follows her own way of spiritual belief; she says, “I believe everyone is uniquely gifted and we all have the inner strength and wisdom to overcome life’s most adverse situations and live the life to fullest. My journey of becoming one of the most popular astrologers in India is very same as yours; dream, struggle, hard-work, and achievement. What I think, the most important part is understand your potential, believe strongly in it and nurture it to get the most out of life.”

It’s very usual that people are scared in this pandemic situation and they are trying to connect with her in every possible ways. Though it is impossible to attend such a great number of queries without any stuff, Dr Sastri has tried her best to answer as many as possible all by herself. She has dedicated her time to help her clients in this pandemic situation. We should really appreciate how she has converted the whole system to telephonic & online in such a short notice. To be specific, all by herself.

Now, let us look into some of her background details, her expertise and journey in a brief. Astrologer and Gemologist Dr. Sohini Sastri hails from a family of noble and famous personalities like Swami Dharmamegharanya Aranya on the paternal side and Swami Hariharananda Aranya from maternal side. She completed her master degree and PhD in Political Science from a reputed university. Later she got his Doctorate in Astrology. As well she has been rewarded with ‘DLitt in Astrology’ by National American University, USA.

With numerous awards in her shelf, to name a few; she has been awarded by former President Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu and Defense Minister Mr. Rajnath Singh. Apart from awarded by these high ranking government official, she is also the most preferred astrologer of Bollywood celebrities and has been awarded by stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Preity Zinta and numerous others. She has also been regarded by Times Group and awarded Times Power Icon. She is been a very popular face in talk shows related to astrology, social welfare and women empowerment.

Dr. Sohini Sastri specializes in Krishnamurti Paddhati aka KP astrology or KP system. Great astrologer Late K.S. Krishnamurti created this system. KP System is based on finer points of Indian and Western astrology and borrows important concepts from many branches of astrology. Regarded as the most accurate system of present time, KP System of astrology is systematic and very well defined.

Over the years she has been conducting astrological research to rescue and re-discover many lost astrological documents. For that she is associated with many national & inter-national astrology societies. Such as –

Asian Congress of astrologers

Associate member of the astrological association of Great Britain

Life Member Astrological research Project, Kolkata

Life Member of Bangiya Astro-medical Research centre

Golden Member of Dharma Research Centre (Chennai)

Member of Astrological Association, Great Britain

Associate Member of American Federation of Astrologer

Associate Member of Federation of Australian Astrologer & so on

Apart from traditional astrology, Dr. Sohini Sastri also excels at Palmistry, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, Tantra and Color therapy. The guidance she provides to her client is an amalgamation of analytical data using all of these expertises. So you can understand that the flaws in prediction are almost zeroed down by her. As well the probability of getting good result is much higher than usual.

Her devotion towards Goddess Kali has made her a well known Kali Shadhika (devotee) among respective community. She uses divine energy to heal people from their misery which she draws from spiritual shadhna and tantra.

Dr Sastri has mentioned few repeated cases that she has face maximum times, like -

Marriage Related Problems

Relationship Problems

Career Related Problems

Educational Problems

Property Related Problems

Legal Problem/ Court Cases

Business Related Problems

Health Problem/ Medical issues

Pregnancy Related problems

Concentration Problem

Treatment for various dosh, like – Mangalik dosh, Kaal Sarp Dosh etc.

She is not limited in only astrology; she is a certified Gemologist too. This gives her an upper hand over many professional astrologers. Along with accurate prediction, palm reading etc. she can also guide us to recognize genuine gemstones & rudraksh.

We really appreciate her effort to continue helping people in this difficult time. She has not only help the society by being an astrological mentor, but also tried her level best to accommodate Covid-19 warriors by providing essential equipment.

