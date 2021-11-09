Fitness Blogger Harman Sidhu Encourages People Through Her Instagram Posts

Harman Sidhu has carved a niche for herself in the world of influencers with her outstanding journey. She is known prominently as a postpartum fitness and lifestyle blogger. After her daughter's birth, Harman worked hard to adopt a healthy lifestyle and diet and now enjoys a physically fit lifestyle.

On her Instagram page, Harman often shares posts regarding her workout. Recently, the fitness blogger shared a post in which she showed the other side of working out. Often, people forget to take a break in life from anything. Harman, who had to take a break due to Covid-19, is now back in action.

In September, fitness blogger Harman Sidhu shared a motivating caption. She wrote, "I guess it's you and me again #backtolifting. So, this year has been so very unpredictable for me. I've done things that made me extremely happy, and then so much happened that I broke down 100 times this year. Well, it's not the end of the year through, but still, a major year went being on a roller coaster of emotions."

"I have consciously made so much effort to, you know, go back to lifting again and again even though I've been failing miserably after covid, but I'm not giving up. I'm taking the breaks but not giving up. And I feel accepting that sometimes, however much you are seriously dedicated focused, things might not happen the way you wish. And this is something I learnt the hardest way this year. How is the year going for you? Are you working out regularly?" she wrote further.

Check out Harman's post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUC9k9VBL62/

On Instagram, as well as in real-life, fitness influencer Harman Sidhu encourages people around her. A lot of women are inspired by her journey and her social media posts. Harman says she feels elated to see so many people taking inspiration from her and living a he althy life.