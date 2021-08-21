Fashion Photographer Nima Samiee Showcases The Best Style Statement Through His Stunning Shots

The demand for photography as a profession has increased by leaps and bounds. Not every professional with a high-end camera is a photographer. To become a photographer, it is important to know the subject, different types of lenses and most importantly, about the particular field of photography. Amid different genres, fashion photography has got its dedicated fanbase from all over the world. One of the highly skilled names in this field of photography is Nima Samiee.

The Iran-born photographer is currently based in Milan and has made a name for himself among the prominent photographers. Moved to Milan in 2012, he was always bowled by the fashion and the trendy style choices brought by celebrities and influencers from the world. Unfolding different layers of fashion photography, Nima Samiee is rightly utilizing social media to reach a wider audience. His Instagram page is all sorts of fashion-centric, covering different types of fashion photography, including Editorial Fashion Photography, Street Fashion Photography and Glamour Photography.

Giving a new meaning to glamour with his impeccable photography skills, Nima Samiee has collaborated with some well-known celebrities and brands. Along with it, the photographer has been associated with international magazines and publications like Numero, Vogue, L’officiel and Love Magazine. Moreover, Nima’s indoor and outdoor shoots are all sorts of a treat to watch as every frame captured by him is aesthetically perfect.

Along with being a photographer, he is a content creator and a video producer as well. The reputed photographer has created and curated content for many fashion labels around the globe. One of his most remarkable achievements is working for Love Magazine. Not just this, celebrities like Sasha Luss, Noel Capri, Sofia Resing, Marianne Fonseca, Cara Delevingne, Kat Graham, Martha Hunt and many more have been captured by Nima in the past. Intending to bring different kinds of fashion on a global podium, Nima Samiee has mastered the art of capturing the best style statement through his lens.

