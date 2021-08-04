Fashion Influencer Mousumi Bordoloi Is the Fashion Model of Assam

Mousumi is the name of the fashion model spearheaded by budding and rapidly upcoming style influencers who have been raised in Dubai. Being one of the youngest, most creative and sought after influencers of Assam, this girl is sure to raise awareness in classy, sustainable fashion beyond her city as well, very evident with the offers she has been getting from pan India and even abroad! What makes Aisha different from the thousands of influencers out there, you ask? Well, it's because she gives a higher preference to fashion than "brands" and wants people to get rid of the "bigger brand wins" stereotype.

While growing up, she has always loved the fashion industry and has always wanted to make it big here with her ideas. Despite being all lost and clueless, it was then that she gathered all the courage and information and posted her first blog in 2017, which was recognized and appreciated by a lot of people. There was no stopping ever since.

To date, her ideology has been to give a higher preference to fashion than brands and wants people to get rid of the 'bigger brand wins' stereotype. Being a big fan of street shopping herself, she has always moved ahead promoting affordable fashion and wants her audience to create their style statement with the help of content that she produces.

