Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi Gets Candid About Her Perception of Sustainable Fashion

While reminiscing about her journey and the agenda of her Instagram profile, Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi claims that she advocates for the trendsetters who can raise concerns about environmental devastation on their accounts while also offering contemporary fashion tips.

Ashu Sethi

2021-12-13T18:16:48+05:30

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 6:16 pm

Sustainable fashion is a cultural wave and approach that aims to improve the environmental quality and egalitarianism of fashion goods and the clothing sector. It encompasses the entire process of how clothes are made and whether or not their life range is pretty durable, rather than just targeting fashionable fabric or goods.

Several influencers on social media sites such as Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter have made a conscious effort to highlight the urgent need for sustainable fashion. One of these contributors is Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi (on Instagram as @indyshades). She paved the way for her social media page with her sarees, which transmitted positive body image, gender fluidity, and inclusivity. Ashu Sethi has always prioritized eco-friendly creative decisions, i.e., those that last longer yet do not contribute to the deteriorating situation of pollution in our environment.

While reminiscing about her journey and the agenda of her Instagram profile, Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi claims that she advocates for the trendsetters who can raise concerns about environmental devastation on their accounts while also offering contemporary fashion tips. Today's youth should follow a " Sustainable Fashion Guide in being trendy while inflicting minimal harm to our world, today's youth should follow a "Sustainable Fashion Guide." Now that many mainstream companies are using this principle these days to advertise their products, why cannot we? Deciding to support businesses that pay decent wages to factory employees and do not use child labour comes among these choices. Sustainable fashion is comprised of all of these aspects, as well as several other factors.

Plenty of our fellow citizenry was accustomed to Western outfits and attitudes due to the late twentieth century's liberalization, globalization, and privatization processes taking place all over the world. However, a new transitory shift has only recently been apparent in the fashion sector. Which shift?
This shift is from the western and euro-centric fashion culture to the adherence of Indian traditions and roots in terms of clothing.

As the mindful and enlightened youth of the day, the need of preserving your cultural legacy is an often-overlooked example of sustainable fashion choices.

Many of us are still unsure about what we can do to make our wardrobe more environmentally sustainable. Even with Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi, this dilemma still stands true. Often, she succumbs to fast fashion and western clothing culture when in a rush. There are milestones yet to be met. But, how? Well, there are a few stylistic suggestions that we can use. One of the most basic is learning how to stitch up our clothing's splits and tears. Mending your clothes, recycling them, and purchasing less apparel if you don't need it are all characteristics of eco-sustainable clothing.

Ashu Sethi likewise considers that sustainably pursuing fashion benefits both the shopper and the planet. We can influence the supply chain of fashion today and benefit the environment by implementing changes in our buying habits. Making our clothing choices on a "is it necessary for me to buy?" factor rather than an "oh, everyone is buying it, I should too" factor is the new way to increase your style quotient.

This is inextricably tied to the desire of preserving Indian heritage and to promote small and rising Indian enterprises before turning to global or unsustainable brands. Ashu Sethi believes in this principle, which is why she continues to promote the cause of sustainability in wardrobe and lifestyle and urges others to follow the same path. Fashion Influencer Ashu Sethi is a true patriot and environmentalist at heart, not merely an influencer.

Clothes of higher quality will endure longer than those of lower quality. Go for some high-end sustainable brands when you want to splash out on your clothing. Along with looking great, you'll also be sure to carry the clothes for many years. All the same, be fully aware of your traditional upbringing and heritage


Go Sustainable Today!

