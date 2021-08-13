Farm-to-Kitchen For Building A Healthy Nation

The idea of Nutriorg was conceived by founder-director Satish Raghav, a warehouse specialist, Karan Singh Tomar and mentor Rattan Pal Singh, an ex-serviceman. Rattan Pal Singh visualised promoting and providing healthy and nutritious products proclaiming that eating right is the cure to all ailments. His son Satish and daughter-in-law Purnima, along with her brother Karan have been working tirelessly to promote natural products.

The team believes that a country can be healthy if its people consume pure and natural products. Rattan Pal Singh was brought up in an environment that was pure, consuming products from nature. He was pained to see that people experienced low immunity, which set him thinking about the health of future generations. Singh has the vision to provide healthy food, develop healthy food habbits and ensure that future generations understand the importance of a healthy body, healthy mind and build a healthy nation.

Singh pooled all his land, and an energised team of Raghav and Tomar were given the task to grow and build products that will help the Nation and its people to develop immunity with the help of nature.

The promoters chose ‘nutriorg,’ as the Brand intended to improve immunity, aid the detoxification process, and replenish the body’s nutrients with their products. Raghav and Tomar started building the Brand by participating in exhibitions and local events held across the country. “We are a self-funded firm and did not have any other financial support, so we had a shoe-string budget. Samplings and word of mouth generated our goodwill, and then slowly we had orders and repeat orders,” says Tomar. He travelled the length and breadth of India to hawk nutriorg products, and the results are now visible.

Nutriorg has an end-to-end farm-to-kitchen model encompassing cultivation, manufacturing and marketing of the products. He shares his experience, the challenges of making people understand immunity.

“It was a pre-covid phase, and people were either ignorant and careless about immunity. I believe wellness is a key growth area for any country’s progress. Our Brand’s focus is to help people of the Nation healthy by offering the best in class and quality products. We aim to provide high-quality nutrition in people’s diet, with produce grown organically in our farms in Rajasthan,” says Karan Tomar, founder-director, Nutriorg.

After the firm overcame the initial challenge, in form of the brand building, it faced a challenge in protecting its Brand intellectual property, which was managed by hiring the best legal team. The firm expanded its Brand using the social media platform.

They were noticed by well-known retail food brands like Nature’s Basket at a farmers exhibition, and it opened up a big market for their products.

They expanded the availability of their products into e-commerce platforms. “It was possible because of the quality, systems and processes we follow. The partners believed in us and supported us at all levels,” says Tomar. Today, the firm’s presence is in India and globally: Nutriorg products are available in Central American markets through retails chain Falabella and in Dubai, Bahrain, Malaysia and UAE and many other through Lulu’s 180 retail stores.

The majority of the production takes place in Rajasthan. Herbs, raw materials and fruits chiefly Amla, Aloe vera, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Tulsi, Neem, Lemon, Kinnoo, Stevia, Giloy, Cissus etc. are cultivated organically in the Nutriorg’s own certified organic farmlands.

The raw material production is certified organic and cultivated in company-owned and associated farmlands spread across 1000 Hectares of land encompassing seven states. All Nutriorg products are manufactured with intrinsic care in the state of the art manufacturing units. “With 100% ethical and honest business ethics, we maintain complete transparency from farm to kitchen,” said the company.

The products are made available in their purest form and are highly effective due to their organic nature, claims Tomar. The processing unit is located at the farming premises to utilise fresh produce to manufacture all Nutriorg products instantly.

The firm is now focused on strengthing its backend integration by enhancing the farmer’s income through organic farming. Over the last decade, since its inception, Nutriorg has successfully created awareness among the rest of the farmers across the country, resulting in many switching to organic farming methods. Educating them is a challenge; getting them to be certified as organic farmers is an effort.

Nutriorg encourages these farmers by purchasing their products, helping them increase their income. It ensures that they do not use hazardous chemicals and pesticides. The firm is confident that over the next 3-5 years, they will engage 10,000-15,000 farmers in this mission.

In the forward integration, the firm is developing the farm-to-fork model actively. So that consumers can get the best product they have recently launched, ‘nutriorgdaily.’ “It sells its organic groceries to consumers through its company website. Currently, the products are available to consumers in Delhi and Gurugram and will soon be expanded to cover the whole country,” says Tomar.

Sustainable growth

It has also adopted efficient energy consumption by using solar energy for the entire project and eco-friendly packaging. Nutriorg farming projects are eco-friendly, using energy-saving methods and drip irrigation.

Nutriorg believes in sustainable living, encouraging the end consumer and growers to reduce their carbon footprint. It helps in creating job opportunities in rural areas, empowering women and locals to make them a part of this revolution. More than 80% of the total workforce in these projects is women, with their training and empowerment managed by a dedicated department supervised by Purnima Raghav.

Satish Raghav & Karan Singh Tomar

Directors, Rattan Organic Foods Pvt Ltd

Nutriorg has been successfully catering to 50,000 families with a 10% growth rate every month, selling 70000 units per month which fall under various categories such as juices, breakfast cereals, cooking oils etc. With more than 10% customer retention rate monthly for repeat purchase including more and more of such products in their diet and lifestyle.

“At Nutriorg, we don’t believe in overlooking even the smallest efforts. We salute the unsung Heroes of Nutriorg,” says Tomar. During the dire time of the Covid-19 crisis when the Nation was on a complete shutdown, our team of employees provided Immunity boosters, sanitisers, masks and other essential products at consumers’ doorsteps, reminisces Tomar.

Building immunity and character for Gen X&Y

Rattan Pal Singh has a conviction that the next generation should be taught about taking care of nature and its products.

His aim was to catch them young and build their talent. Not just in education or sports, but in all fields like painting, art, singing, acting and others. Singh believes that whatever society is created is based on the foundation of education provided to the young generation. “Mr Singh believes such measures also help build not only the character of an individual but also the Nation. The Gurugram Global Heights School, set up by the promoters, is an outcome of this belief,” says Tomar.

The school emphasise the general understanding, the ability of problem-solving, critical thinking of a student. Its curriculum is designed in a way that helps the student become an independent, active, well-balanced, and responsible person in society. It trains them to respect Indian culture, traditions, and heritage and spread the message of world peace wherever they go.

The children are taught the value of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’, or the ‘Whole world is one single family is a contribution of Singh and his Gurugram Global Heights School to the World.

