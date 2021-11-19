Fans Rejoice As They See Actress Shalini Bhatia And Actress Mehak Chahal Together On Stage

Some people work so hard that they create a buzz with their success. When model and actress Shalini Bhatia tied the knot at 21, everyone predicted that her career would end.

However, Shalini’s success silenced all those apprehensions. She is an example for those who think marriage is the end of a professional career for women in showbiz. In reality, Shalini’s stardom kicked off after her marriage. She still takes pride in her decision to step into the world of glamour.

Her fans love her for her mesmerizing beauty and commendable skills. Recently, Shalini was seen alongside actress Mehak Chahal on stage at the Radix beauty awards, and fans couldn’t control their excitement. This means a lot to Shalini, who works hard to move ahead in her career.

Shalini’s ambition to make it big in the fashion and beauty world dates back to her childhood. However, she got a break after getting the coveted Mrs. India 2019 (Grahsaheli) crown. This opened up a series of modelling opportunities for her. She received widespread applause for her conduct, looks, and talent, making way for multiple photoshoots for brands and modelling contracts.

Apart from being a brand ambassador for many esteemed brands, Shalini has also been a part of the panel of judges for many beauty pageants and fashion events. She has also been a popular face in TV shows, advertisements, and news discussions.

Shalini has many projects lined up, and her appearance alongside Mehak Chahal has only made her more excited and keen to see her perform. Shalini has set a great example for young girls. She is an inspiration that dreams mustn’t die, and marriage shouldn’t mean the end of the career. Shalini is perfect at managing her family and profession without falling prey to pressure.

We asked her what it meant for her to come so far, and she was emotional. She said that women in our country are demotivated from following their dreams. They are told that their sole motive of existence is to keep their husband and in-laws happy. She hopes her story inspires at least one young girl. Talking about her plans, she said that she didn’t want to sit idle. She wishes to continue getting assignments.

When Shalini looks back at her journey, she sees herself toiling hard, balancing it all, and battling negative comments. However, she is now proud that she came so far and has perfect response for all those who demotivated her.

We hope she achieves all that she dreams of and continues to be an inspiration for everyone.