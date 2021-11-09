Famous Instagram Personality Ali Alhashemi’s Achievements And Goals

Ali is the owner and CEO of Uppercutz Barbershop. He is a celebrity barber who cuts the hair of celebrities, athletes, actors and models. He is also the owner of an organic hair care line, which has gained amazing recognition recently. Ali enjoys his work because of all that he has achieved for himself and his community through his talent.

He has authored “The Barber Al Story”, which reflects his take on life, how to deal with the difficulties in life, and how to make small, achievable goals that will lead you to that one major goal in life wish to accomplish for yourself. For Ali, this major goal has been helping his community, the downtrodden and the distressed individuals.

Ali believes that success is achievable and that it is just around the corner, waiting for you to grasp it with both hands. Ali is an ambitious, focused, and aim-oriented individual with multiple aims and goals in his life. Today, he attributes his success to his hard work and diligence.

Alhashemi’s wishes are to motivate people worldwide and help others be the best version of themselves. Barber Al is always there for the community, offering free haircuts in the neighbourhood, haircuts at homeless shelters, and Christmas celebrations to contribute as a responsible, caring citizen. Through his social media profile, Ali disseminates free hairstyling tutorials for a large audience. He also frequently partakes in charity activities and gives back to his community in the most impactful ways.

For cancer patients, Ali’s work has been commendable. He has assisted them in coping with the depression of losing their hair at a very organic level. Many community centres, schools and institutes have called Ali multiple times to get some of his pearls of wisdom regarding the haircutting techniques that he practices.

For Ali, an educated community motivated to do better is a beautiful dream that he wishes to turn to reality through his work. He has worked hard to reach where he is today, and for all his successes in life, he gives credit to his work ethic, work discipline and self-motivated deportment. Ali’s giving nature has made him stand tall, above and beyond the league of ordinary barbers who are driven by mere profits. Ali is different, and that reflects beautifully in his work.