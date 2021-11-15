Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Isha Multani is a fashion designer first and foremost, but she also wears many other hats.

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons

Famous Bridal Fashion Designer Isha Multani Taking Her Collection To New Horizons
2021-11-15T17:51:41+05:30

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 5:51 pm

A lovely bridal trousseau; that includes a lace saree, an embroidered gown, a georgette saree, and a pile of multipurpose salwar kameez is a dream that every girl sees and wishes to come true. And in the midst of it all, the lehenga you'll wear on your wedding day is the one you've been dreaming about and can't wait to get your hands on it.

You've prepared your bridal dress, the music, the theme, the works, just like every other bride-to-be, but not everyone can live up to your expectations. The name Isha Multani is not unfamiliar to those who follow luxury weddings and all things high fashion. When she got married, she was the talk of the town and wore an outfit that would have taken your breath away.

Isha Multani is a fashion designer first and foremost, but she also wears many other hats. Isha is also a luxury wedding blogger, a social media strategist, a graphic designer, a freelance consultant, and a content developer. Here's an interview giving us an insight into the renowned fashion designer's inspiration and resilience towards her work:

1. What would you define as the anatomy of a Great Fashion Designer?

A Great Fashion designer's anatomy is that of someone with classic sensibility who also evolves. It is possible to be both rooted in a timelessness and understand new trends with this combination. The most important dimension which I would like to emphasize in our industry is "Creativity". Being creative, in my perspective, involves taking something from nothing or something that was created for one purpose and converting it into something else. That is what it is to be creative. As a fashion designer, you take something two-dimensional, such as a drawing or a paper pattern, and turn it into three-dimensional.

2. What, according to you, keeps driving the fashion and lifestyle industry today?

From the development of the sewing machine to the rise of e-commerce, fashion has always been at the forefront of innovation. Fashion, like technology, is forward-thinking and cyclical. Over the years, everyone has developed their unique style. To cater to that, one constantly needs different things. People love getting dressed and looking their best, which ultimately drives the fashion and lifestyle industry.

3. What are the hurdles you faced while dressing specific clients or curating a certain style?

One big hurdle which I face comes from the availability of lots of variety. People tend to be less decisive cause today. There is so much available. Narrowing it down to one thing and one style is always difficult, I feel. One other factor is increased use of social media has been beneficial to the fashion business. With individuals having access to fashion labels from all over the world at their fingertips, it has also been a burden. The speed with which a campaign spreads across the globe and the need to keep the entire world in mind while developing a new range of garments and items has never been more critical than it is now. While creating a new label, brand, or product, it is necessary to consider the feelings of everyone and all religions around the world. The rapid propagation of a potentially bad campaign on social media can be a problem that can either break or strengthen fashion firms.

4. How will you explain the evolution of traditional wear to the modern outlook for bridal wear ensembles?

For decades, lehengas have been my favourite bridal outfit because of their variety in style and ability to make any woman feel like she's in a fairy-tale. Lehengas are favoured by ladies for any traditional Indian function, particularly by younger women, because they are less burdensome than sarees and need less draping. Due to the allure of sarees, anthropologists and fashion historians have often disregarded lehengas, but the stylish lehenga as we know it today has through its evolutionary process. I think evolution is so beautiful in its way. There are customs we have kept intact but just added a modern spin to them. It ultimately represents the best of both worlds.

5. What is your point of view that makes an ensemble ideal?

Comfort. And detailing! The two most important aspects that make absolutely any ensemble so ideal. Forget everything you know about what colours "match together" if you want your combination uniqueness. There are no limitations! To make an outfit intentional and stand out, mix neons, neutrals, pastels, and other colours.

6. With this recent boom in the luxury bridal wear section, where do you see your label in the coming years?

Hopefully, with the growth of e-commerce, there is immense scope to tap into remote markets, so I'm excited for what's to come. Currently, I am focused on creating unique and out-of-the-box designs for the customers with great detailing providing them contentment.

