Explore And Experience The Core Learning Skills

SSVM since 1998 backed by an invigorating atmosphere, highly qualified faculty, global and creative curricula, and world-class facilities is a dedicated torchbearer of a quality education initiated by its founder visionary & Managing Trustee, Dr. Manimekalai Mohan. Over the years, the SSVM group of schools includes the Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (CBSE & Matriculation), SSVM World School and SSVM School of Excellence have become synonymous for world-class educational infrastructure and holistic excellence. Reeds World School functions under the aegis of SSVM Institutions. SSVM PREPVERSITY, an innovative wing widens the professional placements and provides career guidance for learners. SSVM INSTITUTIONS has ‘Athma Seva’, a Charitable Unit for the Differently-abled Children. The Open Schooling (NIOS) facility has also been extended at SSVM.

SSVM will have its Campus equipped for Cambridge Assessment International Education - Cambridge Primary for the academic year 2021 - 22 and classes drive up to A level.

Accessible quality education for all - In fulfilling this dream, vision and mission, SSVM is committed to its passion for creating a global knowledge-sharing hub across national and international levels collaborating with worldwide learning partners. The curriculum framework at SSVM embodies an approach to implement strategies emphasising right knowledge, skill sets and positive attitude for effective navigation in the real world. The learning environment is encouraging to delve into authentic and insightful learning. SSVM prepares students for the AISSE & AISSCE along with NEET & IIT Classes and has proved with remarkable achievements every year through the most incredible academic board results. SSVM is premeditated to fulfil the 21st Century learners’ needs to encourage research-based, experiential and blended learning approaches to kindle their curiosity and nurture confident young learners.

Blended learning approach has proved to have greater potential to support deep and meaningful learning towards enhancing holistic development. Dr. Manimekalai Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, Mettupalayam & Coimbatore Blended learning approach has proved to have greater potential to support deep and meaningful learning towards enhancing holistic development.

The reputation earned over 22 years as one of the top Institutions exemplifies the success of SSVM’s Educational Model as a school of International paradigm with Indian roots. The schools’ state-of-the-art campuses, situated in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, are homes to world-class 21st-century classrooms, Conference halls, a Jubilee hall for performing grandiose theatre, art and music, an indoor swimming pool, Language, science and technology labs, outdoor gardens, Rifle range, play areas, athletic fields, stunning open spaces for study and recreation and many more. These experiences groom students to gain real-world skills based on their unique interests, enhancing overall personality, social skills and time management.

SSVM has excellent well-structured sports, training activities and encourages complete participation of students in all the spheres viz., clubs, Inter-house, Inter-school Competitions, theme- assembly, etc., The students of SSVM Institutions have excelled in many National and International events. SSVM is creating a lasting record of milestones, events and successes for its learning community to look back on for years to come.

At SSVM, the amalgamation of Artificial Intelligence, digitalisation, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and so forth has transformed the learning-teaching model in preparing independent-thinkers. SSVM always focuses on a futuristic approach and has been successfully implementing a unique learning-teaching culture through Online Programmes, Video Conferences, Webinars, Research-based National and International Collaborative Learning, and Reading Challenges.

Learners’ Global Progression

* Teaching approaches benchmarked with global standards

* Enhanced pedagogy

* Admissions to leading Indian and foreign universities

* Globally employable students

* Annual International expeditions

In this new learning paradigm shift post-pandemic, SSVM has ensured how best the learners could be engaged not only in education but also while socialising with their peers. With such staggered opening, SSVM has initiated new approaches by which the senior students are assimilated safely back into the schools’ physical setting from the virtual world. At SSVM, students grow with an optimum blend of excellence in academics, inter-personal skills, character and human values.

SSVM records its promise to high standards of excellence and is dedicated to imparting the very best education to aspiring learners.

