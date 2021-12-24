Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

Sri Preethaji is a spiritual philosopher and modern-day sage. With millions of devotees worldwide, she co-founded Ekam Kshetra, a heavenly arena for self-realization and God-realization

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji
Sree Preethaji

Trending

Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T16:54:12+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 4:54 pm

 BODHI, a three-day spiritual course by Sri Preethaji, is organized on 24th, 25th, and 26th December 2021, at Shilpakala Vedika Shilaparaman, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad. Bodhi is being introduced in India for the first time by Sri Preethaji, who had influenced many all around the globe. The spiritual course will help one enjoy a life-changing experience under her blessed presence and guidance.

Sri Preethaji is a spiritual philosopher and modern-day sage. With millions of devotees worldwide, she co-founded Ekam Kshetra, a heavenly arena for self-realization and God-realization, with her husband, Sri Krishnaji. Sri Preethaji is a spiritual leader respected around the globe for her powerful blessings, profound wisdom, deep processes, and, above all, her mystic infinite field meditation.

Her online and in-person programs are available in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea. Millions of people in major cities worldwide are awaiting her profoundly transformational spiritual journeys. For the first time in India, she brings BODHI, a great spiritual course. In the presence of the compassionate sage herself, BODHI is an awakening.

Bodhi is a transformational journey that will help one awaken themself. Sri Preethaji's innovative discoveries and transcendental journeys will lead to tremendous accomplishments, lasting love in relationships, and conscious wealth creation. Bodhi emphasizes the divine science of transformation and discovering spiritual solutions in the most important aspects of life. You will awaken in unbroken tranquillity and flow with life.

During Bodhi, Sri Preethaji inspires great awakenings in you, empowering you to lift your life out of intractable obstacles. Sri Preethaji's awakenings enlighten you to your true potential as a being and help you construct a prosperous life. Bodhi is a religious experience in your consciousness, not a plan.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Sri Preethaji guides you through mystic procedures that lead to transcendence. Immersion in these mystic processes throughout your Bodhi experience will awaken you from deep-seated delusions, and you will,

To align with the peace of the world, join the enchanting journey of bodhi under the blessed guidance of Sri Preethaji and revel at the beauty of love and tranquillity that resides within. The three-day-long spiritual course is outlined to line up and harmonize your internal voice with the spiritual world. It will lead you to leave behind the worldly chaos and listen to the hymn of repose in your heart. Behold the power of spiritual awakening, with Sri Preethaji's enlightening presence, and feel the life-changing experience of mystic transformation.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies In USA 2022 | Blockchain Developers In The USA

Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies In USA 2022 | Blockchain Developers In The USA

Mrs India World 2021 Navdeep Kaur To Represent India For Mrs World 2022

Shilpa Chaudhary Is On Her Way To Recreating The Fashion Industry With Uniqueness

Limoverse – A Star To Rise In The Metaverse Horizon Built On Blockchain

Laxman Bhati, A Social Activist, Is A shining Example Of Selflessness

The VGP Marine Kingdom Brings Joy With Santa And The Mermaid Underwater Stage Show

UPES Dehradun Launches' Runway', Its Biggest Incubation Program

Dr Arjunsinh Rana Signs MOU With Indian Sports Universities To Lead The Nation Towards Fit India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Entrepreneur Adil Qadri Announces Its Business Expansion Into Offline Markets

Entrepreneur Adil Qadri Announces Its Business Expansion Into Offline Markets

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

Travsie Launches Industry’s First B2B Holiday Sourcing Platform With 1100+ Agents And Suppliers On-board, Receives Seed Funding.

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

What's Trending In Bedsheets This Season

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Discovery Channel Makes A Feature Film On The First Indian Wildlife Photographer, Yashas Narayan

Read More from Outlook

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence Under AFSPA

Chinki Sinha / In the killing fields of Nagaland, past and present provide a peek into the lives of long-suffering people who cling on to hope of better days

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

REPLUG | 'Don't Treat Them As Gods': Kapil Dev

G. Rajaraman / As the Bollywood movie 83 releases on Friday, Kapil's Devils have become the talk of the town. Kapil, India's Cricketer of the Century, has his own take on the word 'hero'.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement