Experience Self-Awakening With BODHI, A 3-Day Spiritual Course By Sri Preethaji

BODHI, a three-day spiritual course by Sri Preethaji, is organized on 24th, 25th, and 26th December 2021, at Shilpakala Vedika Shilaparaman, Hi-tech City, Hyderabad. Bodhi is being introduced in India for the first time by Sri Preethaji, who had influenced many all around the globe. The spiritual course will help one enjoy a life-changing experience under her blessed presence and guidance.

Sri Preethaji is a spiritual philosopher and modern-day sage. With millions of devotees worldwide, she co-founded Ekam Kshetra, a heavenly arena for self-realization and God-realization, with her husband, Sri Krishnaji. Sri Preethaji is a spiritual leader respected around the globe for her powerful blessings, profound wisdom, deep processes, and, above all, her mystic infinite field meditation.

Her online and in-person programs are available in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Europe, Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea. Millions of people in major cities worldwide are awaiting her profoundly transformational spiritual journeys. For the first time in India, she brings BODHI, a great spiritual course. In the presence of the compassionate sage herself, BODHI is an awakening.

Bodhi is a transformational journey that will help one awaken themself. Sri Preethaji's innovative discoveries and transcendental journeys will lead to tremendous accomplishments, lasting love in relationships, and conscious wealth creation. Bodhi emphasizes the divine science of transformation and discovering spiritual solutions in the most important aspects of life. You will awaken in unbroken tranquillity and flow with life.

During Bodhi, Sri Preethaji inspires great awakenings in you, empowering you to lift your life out of intractable obstacles. Sri Preethaji's awakenings enlighten you to your true potential as a being and help you construct a prosperous life. Bodhi is a religious experience in your consciousness, not a plan.

Sri Preethaji guides you through mystic procedures that lead to transcendence. Immersion in these mystic processes throughout your Bodhi experience will awaken you from deep-seated delusions, and you will,

To align with the peace of the world, join the enchanting journey of bodhi under the blessed guidance of Sri Preethaji and revel at the beauty of love and tranquillity that resides within. The three-day-long spiritual course is outlined to line up and harmonize your internal voice with the spiritual world. It will lead you to leave behind the worldly chaos and listen to the hymn of repose in your heart. Behold the power of spiritual awakening, with Sri Preethaji's enlightening presence, and feel the life-changing experience of mystic transformation.