Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

TAVI/TAVR@Eternal Jaipur: A paradigm shift in the management of patients with aortic stenosis.

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

Trending

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T18:12:12+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 6:12 pm

Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur becomes the first hospital in the state of Rajasthan to perform this path-breaking and revolutionary procedure under the guidance of globally recognized expert Dr. Samin K Sharma - Director Interventional Cardiology Mount Sinai Health System NY USA, Chairperson Eternal Hospital Jaipur, who has performed over 3000 procedures to date and he shared his thought by saying, "TAVI is FDA approved treatment which offers new hope for aortic stenosis patients as it is minimally invasive, reduces the risk of mortality and provides improved survival and better quality of life for any or all types of risk of aortic stenosis."

Aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation are common heart problems in patients about 60 years of age. Aortic stenosis is a chronic obstruction in the aortic valve that hinders the normal flow of blood. In contrast, in Aortic regurgitation, there is a backward flow of blood due to the inability of the valves to open or close properly. A hospital-based echocardiography study suggested that 5 to 8 per cent of the patients presented aortic stenosis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDY5toKk-ag

Three signs that you need to look out for:
Aortic stenosis is majorly recognized by its three primary symptoms. These are:

  • Exertional chest pain is a result of elevated myocardial oxygen demand, which is caused by the enlargement of the heart's pumping chamber, owing to the inability of the blood to flow freely.
  • Dizziness and syncope - This is caused by the deficiency of oxygenated blood, which is caused by the inability of your circulation system to meet the demands of the rest of the body.
  • Breathlessness due to heart failure is likely to happen during the end stage of the stenosis when it has aggravated severely. It indicates a poor prognosis which usually occurs due to the lack of proper treatment.

The patient may not feel any major symptoms initially, which develop over time. The severity of the symptoms also varies from one patient to another, depending upon the extent of the damage. In some cases, the problem may have advanced to a critical stage when the symptoms finally become evident. If we speak in terms of the survival rates,
Mean survival after angina - 5 years
Means survival after the onset of syncope - 3 years
Means survival after the onset of heart failure - 2 years

Whether the patient is experiencing the symptoms or not, surgery is a must for treating severe aortic stenosis. Until a few years back, the primary treatment option for patients with aortic stenosis was surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), which was carried out by making a large incision on the patient's chest. This allows the surgeons to access the diseased aortic valve, which was removed and replaced with a new prosthetic valve. Although SAVR has been quite successful. Nearly 30% of patients with severe aortic stenosis are not eligible for the procedure going to various reasons like comorbid conditions, advanced age and previous surgery.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

TAVR or transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure that uses cardiac catheterization technique to replace the damaged valve. The procedure has proved to be a boon for many patients who had no hope of survival earlier or were not eligible to undergo SAVR. TAVR is considered a gold standard treatment for such patients with inoperable or high risk AS. Clinical trials have also suggested that TAVR is equivalent to SAVR in patients falling in the intermediate or low-risk category.

Here are three advantages of TAVR:

  •  Minimal invasion
  • Faster recovery
  • Reduced risk of mortality, stroke and need for dialysis

It is worth noting that because the procedure is minimally invasive, there is no need to use general anesthesia.

Our recent TAVR interventions include the case of Ms. Kanchan Bhatia, who successfully underwent a TAVR procedure performed by Eternal expert Dr. Amit Kumar Chaurasia, Director-TAVI & Structural Heart Disease Program- Cardiology. Dr Chaurasia has performed more than 700 TAVR procedures until now. He is the first proctor from India and has been actively training cardiologists in India and abroad.

Highly experienced structural heart team under the guidance and mentorship of Dr Samin Sharma, Chief Interventional Cardiologist and Dr Ajeet Bana – Chairman Cardiac Sciences, the hospital has performed the highest number of TAVR procedures in Rajasthan, which has made Eternal Hospital the preferred and first choice of patients for non-surgical TAVI procedures.

Connect to doctor https://www.eternalhospital.com/tavi-campaign/

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Mukunda Foods- Building The Kitchens Of Tomorrow

Making His YouTube Game Stronger - Make Way For Ace YouTuber Awanish Singh

The Finest Range Of Luxury Watches One Can Ever Get Is Now Available At 'The Kettle Kids'

The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

The Colossal Amount Of Eva Menta's Followers Made Her A Notable Instagram Celebrity*

Role Of Venus In Different Houses

Best Hiring App? How Goodspace Is Creating A Buzz In The Employment-Oriented Online Services Market.

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Ashes 2021-22: England Prepare To Improve Record Down Under

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

World's First Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem 5ire Announces The Launch Of 5ire Capital

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

Ajay Shetty Advises The Youth To Work Hard & Execute New Ideas.

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

SEO: 'Brands Need It More In Post Covid Era' Says Navneet Kaushal, CEO PageTraffic

Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

Ashley Massengill Talks About How Delegating Helped Her Elevate To An 8-Figure Empire

Read More from Outlook

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Why England Are Resting James Anderson Vs AUS In 1st Ashes Test

Koushik Paul / The decision to rest Anderson at Gabba for the first Ashes 2021-22 Test is part of an English plan to keep the pace spearhead fresh for bigger challenges.

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Nagaland Civilian Killing | Calls For Repealing AFSPA, Hornbill Cancelled: 5 New Developments

Outlook Web Desk / Fourteen villagers from Mon district were killed by Special Forces personnel after they indiscriminately opened fire on a truck carrying eight coalminers and later opened fire on agitated villagers.

Advertisement