Eternal Hospital (EHCC) Jaipur, The First To Perform TAVI/TAVR In Rajasthan

Aortic stenosis and TAVI is FDA approved treatment which offers new hope for aortic stenosis patients as it is minimally invasive, reduces the risk of mortality and provides improved survival and better quality of life for any or all types of risk of aortic stenosis.

Aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation are common heart problems in patients about 60 years of age. Aortic stenosis is a chronic obstruction in the aortic valve that hinders the normal flow of blood. In contrast, in Aortic regurgitation, there is a backward flow of blood due to the inability of the valves to open or close properly. A hospital-based echocardiography study suggested that 5 to 8 per cent of the patients presented aortic stenosis.

Three signs that you need to look out for:

Aortic stenosis is majorly recognized by its three primary symptoms. These are:

Exertional chest pain is a result of elevated myocardial oxygen demand, which is caused by the enlargement of the heart's pumping chamber, owing to the inability of the blood to flow freely.

Dizziness and syncope - This is caused by the deficiency of oxygenated blood, which is caused by the inability of your circulation system to meet the demands of the rest of the body.

Breathlessness due to heart failure is likely to happen during the end stage of the stenosis when it has aggravated severely. It indicates a poor prognosis which usually occurs due to the lack of proper treatment.

The patient may not feel any major symptoms initially, which develop over time. The severity of the symptoms also varies from one patient to another, depending upon the extent of the damage. In some cases, the problem may have advanced to a critical stage when the symptoms finally become evident. If we speak in terms of the survival rates,

Mean survival after angina - 5 years

Means survival after the onset of syncope - 3 years

Means survival after the onset of heart failure - 2 years

Whether the patient is experiencing the symptoms or not, surgery is a must for treating severe aortic stenosis. Until a few years back, the primary treatment option for patients with aortic stenosis was surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), which was carried out by making a large incision on the patient's chest. This allows the surgeons to access the diseased aortic valve, which was removed and replaced with a new prosthetic valve. Although SAVR has been quite successful. Nearly 30% of patients with severe aortic stenosis are not eligible for the procedure going to various reasons like comorbid conditions, advanced age and previous surgery.

TAVR or transcatheter aortic valve replacement is a minimally invasive procedure that uses cardiac catheterization technique to replace the damaged valve. The procedure has proved to be a boon for many patients who had no hope of survival earlier or were not eligible to undergo SAVR. TAVR is considered a gold standard treatment for such patients with inoperable or high risk AS. Clinical trials have also suggested that TAVR is equivalent to SAVR in patients falling in the intermediate or low-risk category.

Here are three advantages of TAVR:

Minimal invasion

Faster recovery

Reduced risk of mortality, stroke and need for dialysis

It is worth noting that because the procedure is minimally invasive, there is no need to use general anesthesia.

TAVR procedures have been performed by experienced cardiologists, with some having performed more than 700 TAVR procedures.

Highly experienced structural heart teams have performed the highest number of TAVR procedures in Rajasthan.

