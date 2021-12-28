Entrepreneur Vivek Malik’s Platform Reputique And Big Data Marketer Boosts Digital Presence And PR Of Users Globally

We are living in the most technologically advanced era in history. With the increasing rise of a myriad of technological upgrades, changes, and inventions, it is safe to say that nearly every industry has evolved. One such industry is marketing and public relations.

What entrepreneurs are doing to survive in this everyday changing market? What makes an entrepreneur immensely successful in this field? Is it only the business ventures run by them? Well, the answer is no. The life of an entrepreneur is much more than running a business. Investing and Innovation are prerequisites for any businessman to grow in this professional horizon. After a lot of experiences and attempts in marketing, business, entertainment, and media, entrepreneur Vivek Malik built an empire of his own with his company, Big Data Marketers and Reputique.

The Indian entrepreneur holds tremendous knowledge about Marketing and Public Relations. Being a marketing and sales enthusiast since a very young age, Vivek started his career as a Marketer and Business Developer. Understanding the market tendency, Vivek observed how organic PR can bring a positive impact to the overall image of any brand or company in the longer run.

Intending to boost the exposure and credibility of any brand, the entrepreneur brought his one-of-a-kind platforms to life. Reputique makes positive image management easier while keeping you trending and Big Data Marketers assist with your business development strategies and communication. Moreover, the serial entrepreneur at an early age realized how managing brand image can impact sales, efficiency, and growth. It was then in 2019, Big Data Marketers was born that has been changing how promotional activities take place in a company.

Throwing light on his latest platform and how it functions, the entrepreneur said, “Reputique has made PR easy. It is the first organic research and PR recommendation platform that looks after how the world sees you and helps you to manage internal as well as external communication,” Interestingly, to boost targeted audience reach and encourage the people to learn more about you, this platform understands your audience and how they react to your presence and deliver year-long PR assistance while managing and growing your brand.

This concept created by Vivek is widely appreciated by people from diverse businesses and industries. We have seen firsthand how technology is rapidly changing the very fabric of how companies are building and marketing. In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping track of your digital presence is both time-consuming and tiring. Platforms like Reputique are a boon that is significantly taking care of various businesses which are impacted more. Continuing the phenomenal work that the entrepreneur has initiated with this platform, the team keeps a tab on your promotional activities and changes in the behavioral pattern of your user. As the very foundation of this rapid change, in our perspective, is the fundamental transition of how we as humans gather, perceive and consume information.

Before the internet, there was a very limited amount of sources from which we could consume news and information: the local newspaper, perhaps the local news channel if you had a TV, physical books and literature, and, lastly, conversation with other people. Put simply, access to information was slow.

