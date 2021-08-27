Entrepreneur To An Author - The Inspiring Journey Of Ayush Dewan Khurana, Pre & Post Lockdown

There is no denying the fact that we are living in an era of Startups. Every young individual today wishes to create an identity of their own and earn themselves the right to be called an entrepreneur. But what does it truly mean to hold this title? Apart from the erratic sleep patterns, constant planning, innovations, brand building, and much more, individuals are going beyond their daily regimes to add more feathers to their success caps.

Here is one such inspiring story of a Delhi based Entrepreneur Ayush Dewan Khurana.

Ayush Dewan Khurana is the current CEO of the fashion footwear label ‘Modello Domani’, which he established in 2015.

“Everything was growing smoothly until the 2020 pandemic broke out, which affected each one of us differently. With zero walk-ins and offices shutting down, we had to shift our entire set up online and alter our vision board entirely.” - Ayush shared.

It’s a bitter truth that no one has been spared from the horrific impact of the pandemic, further adding to our stress and impacting the mental health of many—making it even more important to find alternative means to keep oneself positive and discovering their passions and enhancing them.

For Ayush, that passion was writing, which he pursued during the lockdown and released his second book titled ‘The Reality Check’ this month. The book is a compilation of aphorisms and observational quotes which speaks about the realities around us.

“The lockdown has been a frustrating time for us all, both professionally and personally. But I feel it has also been a once in a lifetime opportunity for us all to introspect and slow down our fast lifestyles. I made the most of my ample free time by penning down thoughts inspired by the realities and events unfolding around us. Being an entrepreneur doesn’t only mean that you create a startup, but adapting to new methods, recognising new potentials, and constantly rediscovering yourself” - Ayush quoted, and we couldn’t agree more.

Ayush sets an example of pushing the boundaries beyond the set limits and comfort zones to enhance the heights of one’s success. We wish him luck in his current and future endeavours.

