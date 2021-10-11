Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Entrepreneur Shreyansh Gupta Has A Useful Advice For Aspiring Content Creators

Born in Agra, Shreyansh was using social media for fun as well he was learning how the platforms can be used to earn money by helping others. He is a digital marketing expert, entrepreneur, and one of the youngest social media marketers in the country now.

Shreyansh Gupta

2021-10-11T17:11:41+05:30

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 5:11 pm

Young people are full of imagination and passion and are eager to work and succeed on their own. Shreyansh Gupta, a digital marketing expert, entrepreneur, and one of the youngest social media marketers, is an ambitious young person. He has accomplished a lot at the age of 20, which will encourage individuals of all ages.

Shreyansh Gupta, who was born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has always been an inquisitive child. So, when did his fascination with digital marketing reach its pinnacle? We all have social media accounts, and we use them for entertainment, sharing photos, and interacting with others. Shreyansh, on the other hand, chose to have fun while also learning how the platforms can be used to earn money by helping others.

He began learning the mechanics of the online world at the age of 14, which aided him in becoming one of the greatest digital marketing specialists. At the age of 18, Shreyansh founded his digital marketing company, 'DevelopXmedia PVT. LTD.' after being thorough with everything. His digital marketing agency has been in operation for about three years, and he has seen significant development. Shreyansh Gupta also learned content creation and built a reputation as a successful Content Creator.

As of now, he also has three ongoing projects, namely HelpingRoot, FinanceSaga, and PrTales.

As a Content Creator, Shreyansh makes sure his brand is up-to-date with all trends while also helping his clients be aware of them. However, he believes that sometimes, people can overdo something which will not work in their favour. So he has interesting advice for aspiring content creators. The young entrepreneur says, "As a content creator, you have to be very sure of the idea you are pitching to your client. Always ask yourself, 'will I use the same strategy for my brand?' If there's any doubt in your mind, cancel the idea."

"For beginners, I would say follow the work of other content creators, talk to them discuss how they manage to stay updated with everything. If possible, work as an intern or trainee for them until you are confident with your skills. Once you gain enough knowledge, you can work independently," shares Shreyansh.

