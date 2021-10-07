Entrepreneur Prasad Nagarkar Highlights The Responsibility Of Being An Influencer

We all are aware that the muscles of social media are tough enough to make or break a persons' or a brand's reputation. With realizing its importance, the brands are now into a continual brawl to find some room on these platforms.

Advertising and marketing on television are worthy. However, influencer marketing has gained relative prominence in recent years, and for the brands, it is like profit to a businessman.

But, if the brands do not pick the right representative for them, they are on a wild goose chase.

Prasad Nagarkar has been into influencer marketing for years. He is a booming influencer with 77K plus followers. His Instagram feed is parked with 700+ posts where he has represented his tyle and hobbies, including fitness, trekking, and entrepreneurship.

Talking about entrepreneurship, he is also the owner of S S Nagarkar Jewellers. The Nagarkar Jewellers have a social media presence, too, with 40K plus followers.

Being both an influencer and a business owner, Mr. Nagarkar realizes the influencer marketing is a significant job. He says, "Being an influencer is quite a diligent job."

"Influencers think that because they have some audience, they have the power. And of course, they have some power, but they should be careful in how they use it" - Tim Bax

Mr. Nagarkar believes that since influencers have a social appeal, they need to make it public. They also need to be eloquent.

He says, "People look forward to us. We are responsible for everything we post or write on our handles. One wrong statement, and people will leave no chance to vex you."

His words prove how shrewd a public figure he is, and taking a tour through his social media handles will undoubtedly make you his follower.