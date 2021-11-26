Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

The journey of Opesh Singh is indeed like the success story of a common person who made it big due to their sheer hard work and sharp business acumen.

2021-11-26T19:51:21+05:30

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 7:51 pm

Success is never a cakewalk, especially in today's competitive landscape. One must be hard-working, should have unique and innovative ideas and a solid blueprint to execute those ideas to make it big.

The best aspect about success is that, unlike humans, it does not see colour, race, gender, or even age, all it takes to achieve it is solid grit, passion, and hard work. This can be testified from the inspiring success story of Opesh Singh, the founder of Opesh Group of Companies.

The journey of Opesh Singh is indeed like the success story of a common person who made it big due to their sheer hard work and sharp business acumen. At the very young age of 21, Singh incepted his very own venture, Opesh Group, in the year 2005.

With a vision to take his Company to the next level, he started working on growth strategies and approached the global market. At the initial stage, the journey was not a smooth one for him, and he faced certain challenges and hardships but believing in the idea of 'Never Giving Up', he kept on struggling and working towards his vision.

As the famous phrase goes, "Luck favours the brave", Opesh too got rewarded for his hard work, sharp business acumen, and a deep understanding of the market situation. He was successful in penetrating the African Markets.

The Opesh Group, envisioned to cater their consulting services to business people, entrepreneurs, and small and big companies in helping them with setting up their business and taking their services to the global market, have established themselves as a multidimensional company.

With his intuition and business sense, Opesh Singh has carved a niche around himself and has established himself as a visionary entrepreneur in a short span of mere 15 years. At present, Opesh Group, situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan is the only Company providing consulting services and carefully designed solutions and strategies to budding businessmen and startups in helping them go 'Local to Global.'

Talking about the need to start his Company and the current market trends, Opesh Singh says, "When I decided to take up my business into a wider international market, I faced a lot of difficulties and hurdles, this prompted me to start my Company, through which, I can guide and mentor people facing a similar situation. We have been in the sector for the past 15 years, and I feel there is always an opportunity to expand and grow in the wider market. One needs to have a plan, and we, at Opesh Group, take care of that."

Recently, a couple of years back in 2016, Opesh Group joined hands with Premium Consulting of Greece and currently has 10 offices spread across International Markets. Further, Opesh Singh and his Company plan to expand their base to 100 countries in the upcoming years.

It would not be wrong to say that Opesh Singh, who has a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, is a complete talent package as apart from being an astute entrepreneur and one of India's top businessmen, he is also an Investor and Global Mentor/ Coach with experience of more than 15 years.

The man is also an exemplary author and has penned down 8 Bestsellers and 10 Business Programs. With so many achievements in one's career, Opesh Singh, is without a doubt, an inspiration to the young generations.

