Outlook Spotlight Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

The entrepreneur entered the cryptocurrency market in 2013 and later sold his company, Reverse Aging Institute.

2021-09-14T22:30:08+05:30

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:30 pm

Kyle Chasse is a well-known crypto entrepreneur from Ventura, California (USA). Chasse, born and raised in Ojai, has always pursued and fulfilled enormous aspirations in his life. Currently, he has many businesses, and his cryptocurrency business is growing year after year. The year 2013 was a defining moment in his life.

The entrepreneur entered the cryptocurrency market in 2013 and later sold his company, Reverse Aging Institute. Following the sale of the company, he established World Super Lotto, the first Bitcoin lottery. Chasse held two live lotteries per week with his lottery company, which he broadcast on YouTube and discussed on the bitcoin chat site. Kyle has dabbled in everything in the crypto realm, from investing to advising to incubation to presenting at conferences.


Kyle Chasse now owns and operates four businesses: Master Ventures, Paid Network, House of Dao, and Crypto Exchange Alliance. He recently opened a new House of Dao location in Phuket, Thailand. When he learned about the wiki leaks being protected by Bitcoin, Chasse got curious about crypto and invested in it. He considers it to be one of the best decisions he's ever made.
About his success so far, entrepreneur Kyle Chasse says, ". I'd like to think of myself as a success not in terms of how much money I can make but rather in terms of what I've been able to do thus far and why. The 'why' is crucial, in my opinion. My goal is to avoid wasting money on frivolous items like luxury clothing or big brands. I'd rather use the money we earn to grow and make a difference on a global scale."

