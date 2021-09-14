Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

There’s a vast difference between the mindset of a working person and an entrepreneur. While an employee is bounded by the comfort zone, the entrepreneur always quests to welcome new challenges. And when you are working in the financial sector, there are always financial risks. What matters is how you transform the risks into opportunities. Setting an example with distinctive businesses in the financial sector, entrepreneur Dilawar Singh is a past-master in trading, investments and banking.

Born in India, Mr. Singh is based in Hamburg, Germany. Through his expertise, the entrepreneur has established three ventures that are doing sound business in the financial markets. His calling towards business was after he completed his studies in sports training from Germany. Dilawar Singh originally hails from a family of sports players. Still, it was his curiosity to learn about the business that saw him grow into the successful entrepreneur that he is today.

Dilawar, over the years, has followed one simple principle - “Growth comes from attempting failures.” Moreover, he feels that the decision to become an entrepreneur has changed his fortunes. Throwing light about it, he said, “Till the time I completed my studies in sports training, I had my mindset to secure a job and be in the rat race. But with time, I realized my calibre, after which I chose to create a path of my own.”

Furthermore, Mr. Singh explained that jobs are all about consistency in terms of drawing salary and having a fixed income. “While running a business, the graph of generating income always fluctuates. That’s the beauty of being a businessman. It challenges your potential and motivates you to work harder”, added Dilawar. The entrepreneur’s first venture was OmegaPro, a company that is a leading name in the forex market. The company, through its latest innovations, has taken its operations across 100 countries with a client base of more than 100,000.

Besides this, OMP Money is yet another business venture and a brainchild of Dilawar Singh. It is an online banking platform headquartered in the UK with a presence in almost 100 countries of the world. Moreover, the knowledge gained by Dilawar Singh throughout these years has made him a global orator. He has been sharing the best knowledge about forex trading, financial investments, and business tips at different seminars and webinars across countries like Japan, the USA, and the UK.