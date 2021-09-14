Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world

Dilawar, over the years, has followed one simple principle - “Growth comes from attempting failures.

Trending

Entrepreneur Dilawar Singh: Chooses business over the corporate world
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T22:45:35+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:45 pm

There’s a vast difference between the mindset of a working person and an entrepreneur. While an employee is bounded by the comfort zone, the entrepreneur always quests to welcome new challenges. And when you are working in the financial sector, there are always financial risks. What matters is how you transform the risks into opportunities. Setting an example with distinctive businesses in the financial sector, entrepreneur Dilawar Singh is a past-master in trading, investments and banking.

Born in India, Mr. Singh is based in Hamburg, Germany. Through his expertise, the entrepreneur has established three ventures that are doing sound business in the financial markets. His calling towards business was after he completed his studies in sports training from Germany. Dilawar Singh originally hails from a family of sports players. Still, it was his curiosity to learn about the business that saw him grow into the successful entrepreneur that he is today.

Dilawar, over the years, has followed one simple principle - “Growth comes from attempting failures.” Moreover, he feels that the decision to become an entrepreneur has changed his fortunes. Throwing light about it, he said, “Till the time I completed my studies in sports training, I had my mindset to secure a job and be in the rat race. But with time, I realized my calibre, after which I chose to create a path of my own.”

Furthermore, Mr. Singh explained that jobs are all about consistency in terms of drawing salary and having a fixed income. “While running a business, the graph of generating income always fluctuates. That’s the beauty of being a businessman. It challenges your potential and motivates you to work harder”, added Dilawar. The entrepreneur’s first venture was OmegaPro, a company that is a leading name in the forex market. The company, through its latest innovations, has taken its operations across 100 countries with a client base of more than 100,000.

Besides this, OMP Money is yet another business venture and a brainchild of Dilawar Singh. It is an online banking platform headquartered in the UK with a presence in almost 100 countries of the world. Moreover, the knowledge gained by Dilawar Singh throughout these years has made him a global orator. He has been sharing the best knowledge about forex trading, financial investments, and business tips at different seminars and webinars across countries like Japan, the USA, and the UK.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Live Entertainment Is All Set To Bounce Bac: Kowshik Komandur

Philanthropist Harmanpreet Sehgal Says, 'You don't need a backup if you are determined'

Youtuber Arun Smoki Guides The Audience With His Impeccable Automobiles Reviews

Dharmendra Rajpoot Roots Out The True Intentions Of Some Christian Missionaries

Between Discovery And Collaboration, ‘IamHere’ Bridges The Gap Between The Digital And Physical World

Meet Khan Sultan, Taking Over The Field Of Music As A True-Blue Musician And Singer

Entrepreneur Kyle Chasse Talks About His Success & Efforts To Make A Global Change

Rohit Khanna Shares His Secret To Being An Exemplary Businessman

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Actor-Producer Amol Ghodke And Actress Pallavi Tadake Welcome Ganesha

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Mohammad Matin Hosseinabadi Is The Rising Music Artist Of 2021 To Watch Out For

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Serial Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal Launched Surat's First E-commerce Startup

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Actress Payal Malik Is Ready To Take The Audience By A Storm With Her Performance In The Web Series 'A Trip'

Read More from Outlook

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

UP Polls: 'Ram Rajya', Nationalism In Focus As AAP Kicks Off Tiranga Yatra

Outlook Web Desk / AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offered special prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya before kicking off the Tiranga Yatra in Faizabad.

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

Pak-Trained Terror Module Planning Serial Blasts During Festivals Busted, Six Held In UP

A Special Cell of Delhi Police in collaboration with the UP ATS said it had arrested six terrorists from a terror module which had alleged links to Pakistan's ISI as well as Dawood.

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Apple Event: All Eyes On iPhone 13

Outlook Web Desk / Apple unveils whole new range - iPhone 13, Watch Series 7 and more

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Mahatma Gandhi To LK Advani To AAP; The Appeal Of Political Yatras

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Advertisement
/