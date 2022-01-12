Entrepreneur Ahmed Alomari And His Journey Towards Success

“Fighting against all odds and never giving up” is what paves the path towards success and the phrase fits perfectly in the journey of Ahmed Alomari, who, through his hard work has made a name for himself and is today, a force to reckon with. Ahmed Alomari, an exemplary entrepreneur who has built and sold an online company for millions of dollars at the young age of 32 has emerged as an inspiration for the upcoming generation.

Often referred to as ‘G Money’, Ahmed is a staunch believer of the fact that ‘One who cares, works harder’ and this comes from all the hurdles and hardships he went through while climbing the success ladder. The journey of the young entrepreneur is no less than a film and has the right amount of twists and tales. Starting his career at a very young age, from delivering pizzas to building an online company and selling it worth millions of dollars, Ahmed has traveled a long road. But then, this is life and it necessarily does not happen the way people want it to be and Ahmed was no exception.



The tragedy of life struck Ahmed shortly after he sold his company. His mother was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. As he was trying hard to gather his strength post this news, another tragedy found him at crossroads. In 2017, he lost most of his fortune in an elaborate scam. There seemed a dead end on every side he looked at but then he knew he had it in him to overcome all the hurdles and hardship and take on life with utmost courage. Over the course of the next three years, he rigorously worked to bring things in shape and as the famous phrase goes ‘Luck favors the brave’, Ahmed was rewarded with rich dividends.



He, through his knowledge and skills, built three more 7-figure online businesses and floated one of the largest social media influencer arb networks in the globe, and sold it to former MySpace execs for over 3 million dollars in 2016. Further, one of the assets he sold in that transaction was an Alexa Top 5000 celebrity news website that generated nearly 1 million visits per day all from social media. Apart from this, he is also credited with having built a social media celebrity website that produced nearly 2m in revenue since its inception. Additionally, he also built a viral e-commerce store that did nearly 2 million dollars in sales in its first 4 months in 2020 and a multimillion-dollar consulting business doing exceptionally well to date.



Apart from being an entrepreneur, the young man is also a seasoned Investor and a Consultant who helps budding investors in investing their money into the stock market so that they can reap the benefits of their investment. He has also been recognized and praised by World-Renowned Marketer, Neil Patel who called Ahmed “One of the best social media marketers”. By now, Ahmed Alomari has mentored numerous budding investors and students by helping them to understand the fundamentals and advanced learnings of the stock market and online business and he continues to work as a consultant and advisor to celebrities and publicly traded companies. Ahmed Alomari, without a doubt, has been an image of motivation to the young generation who are striving hard to make a name for themselves.

