Emotional Freedom Coach Rick William On Finding A Deeper Purpose In A Pandemic

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that mental health is at the core of our well-being. According to the CDC, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of anxiety or a depressive disorder increased dramatically during the pandemic, which is why it is so important, now more than ever, to look at the root causes of these issues. One of the people helping individuals heal emotionally and find a sense of purpose is British coach Rick William.

The Costa Rica-based coach, Rick William, is known for helping individuals heal emotional trauma to find peace and emotional freedom from their wounds. He facilitates workshops, transformational retreats, and one-on-one coaching for those seeking to find their purpose and change their lives.

When asked about his work and mission, William shared: "I believe we are all here with unique gifts to contribute to others and our planet. I have a broad community and audience, but I typically work with heart-led CEOs, entrepreneurs, and executives who have amazing gifts and talents but are looking to experience more fulfilment and depth in their relationships and professional lives. It is an absolute honour to support people through that process."

Before becoming a coach, William was an entrepreneur in the UK. His business was thriving, but he soon realized that no matter how much external success he achieved, he still wanted more depth in his life and to feel a sense of fulfilment. He started a spiritual journey that led him to the realization that his real desire was to be of service and help other entrepreneurs find the inner peace and a sense of purpose he found on his journey.

As someone who is changing the lives of his clients, Rick William is quite humble by nature. He described himself as being 'a strange kid' in his childhood but has grown up to be a compassionate, heart-centred, and empathetic leader. William believes that it is upon us to create a world where everyone feels emotionally safe to express themselves and live the lives they truly desire.

