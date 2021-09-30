Efficient Cooking? Here Are Top Five Choices For Your Next Induction Cooktop

Amidst rising green concerns and LPG prices, your next choice of a cooking unit is an important decision and can often lead to confusion. Should you switch from traditional cooking devices to new ones and especially electric ones?



Well, if you are looking to be kind to the polar bear, an induction cooktop becomes an evident choice. The pros of choosing an induction cooktop are many including faster cooking times, energy efficiency, and most of all safety.

If you didn't know already, induction cooktops cool down faster and can utilise more than 90% of the energy produced reducing energy consumption by at least 70%. But which ones can you look to buy to take the evolutionary leap in your cooking journey?

Here are some of the pocket-friendly top choices of induction cookers that can be yours:

PHILIPS HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) - Powerful and Versatile

If you are looking to switch to a versatile and powerful induction cooktop, then the ceramic-panelled Philips HD4928/01 becomes a natural choice. With a wide range of cooking temperature options with a high of 240-degree Centigrade, the cooktop comes with presets for six Indian menus. The other advantage of this cooktop is that it supports stainless steel pots, stainless steel rice cookers, cast iron frying pots, oil boiling pots, stainless steel water jugs, cast iron pots, color pots, and grilling iron plates.

Important Specifications:



Power Consumption: 2100 Watts

Worktop Material: Ceramic

Weight: 2.8 KG

Warranty: 1-year RoHS certified

Price: Rs 3,098

V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) - Slim Yet Powerful

Design can be of consideration to many when it comes to choosing their next cooking unit and that's why the V-Guard VIC 25 induction cooktop becomes a natural choice. This plastic-panelled cooktop comes in a slim design and soft switches for easy control along with a few preset options. This cooktop, too, has a wide cooking range starting below 100-degree Centigrade and topping out at 240-degree Centigrade.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Worktop Material: Plastic

Weight: 1.92 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 2,399

Pigeon Favourite IC Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) - User and Pocket Friendly

The Pigeon Favourite IC induction cooktop stands apart from all the other units in this list. Boasting a durable ceramic panel and relatively lower power consumption at 1800 Watts, the cooktop uses a bigger heating element to juice out more heating efficiency while in use. The cooktop also offers a better ease of use with at least seven preset cooking options and has useful features such as an LED display.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1800 Watts

Worktop Material: Ceramic

Weight: 1.52 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 1,549

USHA IC 3616 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) - The Balanced Option

The brand needs no introduction and its cooktop, though on the heavier side, offers a combination of being sturdy and affordable. Boasting a copper coil and temperature control for safe cooking, the cooktop claims to be energy efficient as well. The company also offers a one-year warranty on the motor. Other options include presets such as support for Idli, milk, Dosa, Roti cooking and a digital timer.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1600 Watts

Worktop Material: Glass

Weight: 2.5 KG

Warranty: 1-year (Motor included)

Price: Rs 2,099

Prestige Atlas 3.0 Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button) - Budget-friendly, Energy-efficient and Light

If your top priority is the cost of ownership, then the glass-panelled Prestige Atlas 3.0 induction cooktop becomes an inevitable choice. While it is easy on the pocket in terms of price, it also has the least power consumption among all the other cooktops on this list thanks to its proprietary power-saving technology. But that doesn't mean it compromises on quality and cooking options. The Atlas 3.0 comes with Indian preset menus and an automatic voltage regulator for longer life and durability.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1200 Watts

Worktop Material: Glass

Weight: 1.5 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 1,588

