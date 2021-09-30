Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Efficient Cooking? Here Are Top Five Choices For Your Next Induction Cooktop

Should you switch from traditional cooking devices to new ones and especially electric ones? Here's a guide to the best induction cooktops.

Efficient Cooking? Here Are Top Five Choices For Your Next Induction Cooktop

Trending

Efficient Cooking? Here Are Top Five Choices For Your Next Induction Cooktop
outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T21:16:02+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 9:16 pm

Amidst rising green concerns and LPG prices, your next choice of a cooking unit is an important decision and can often lead to confusion. Should you switch from traditional cooking devices to new ones and especially electric ones?


Well, if you are looking to be kind to the polar bear, an induction cooktop becomes an evident choice. The pros of choosing an induction cooktop are many including faster cooking times, energy efficiency, and most of all safety.

If you didn't know already, induction cooktops cool down faster and can utilise more than 90% of the energy produced reducing energy consumption by at least 70%. But which ones can you look to buy to take the evolutionary leap in your cooking journey?

Here are some of the pocket-friendly top choices of induction cookers that can be yours:

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

PHILIPS HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop  (Black, Push Button) - Powerful and Versatile

If you are looking to switch to a versatile and powerful induction cooktop, then the ceramic-panelled Philips HD4928/01 becomes a natural choice. With a wide range of cooking temperature options with a high of 240-degree Centigrade, the cooktop comes with presets for six Indian menus. The other advantage of this cooktop is that it supports stainless steel pots, stainless steel rice cookers, cast iron frying pots, oil boiling pots, stainless steel water jugs, cast iron pots, color pots, and grilling iron plates.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 2100 Watts

Worktop Material: Ceramic

Weight: 2.8 KG

Warranty: 1-year RoHS certified

Price: Rs 3,098

Click here to buy on Flipkart

V-Guard VIC 25 Induction Cooktop  (Black, Push Button) - Slim Yet Powerful

Design can be of consideration to many when it comes to choosing their next cooking unit and that's why the V-Guard VIC 25 induction cooktop becomes a natural choice. This plastic-panelled cooktop comes in a slim design and soft switches for easy control along with a few preset options. This cooktop, too, has a wide cooking range starting below 100-degree Centigrade and topping out at 240-degree Centigrade.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 2000 Watts

Worktop Material: Plastic

Weight: 1.92 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 2,399

Click here to buy on Flipkart

Pigeon Favourite IC Induction Cooktop  (Black, Push Button) - User and Pocket Friendly

The Pigeon Favourite IC induction cooktop stands apart from all the other units in this list. Boasting a durable ceramic panel and relatively lower power consumption at 1800 Watts, the cooktop uses a bigger heating element to juice out more heating efficiency while in use. The cooktop also offers a better ease of use with at least seven preset cooking options and has useful features such as an LED display. 

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1800 Watts

Worktop Material: Ceramic

Weight: 1.52 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 1,549

Click here to buy this on Flipkart

USHA IC 3616 Induction Cooktop  (Black, Push Button) - The Balanced Option

The brand needs no introduction and its cooktop, though on the heavier side, offers a combination of being sturdy and affordable. Boasting a copper coil and temperature control for safe cooking, the cooktop claims to be energy efficient as well. The company also offers a one-year warranty on the motor. Other options include presets such as support for Idli, milk, Dosa, Roti cooking and a digital timer.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1600 Watts

Worktop Material: Glass

Weight: 2.5 KG

Warranty: 1-year (Motor included)

Price: Rs 2,099

Click here to buy on Flipkart

Prestige Atlas 3.0 Induction Cooktop  (Black, Push Button) - Budget-friendly, Energy-efficient and  Light

If your top priority is the cost of ownership, then the glass-panelled Prestige Atlas 3.0 induction cooktop becomes an inevitable choice. While it is easy on the pocket in terms of price, it also has the least power consumption among all the other cooktops on this list thanks to its proprietary power-saving technology. But that doesn't mean it compromises on quality and cooking options. The Atlas 3.0 comes with Indian preset menus and an automatic voltage regulator for longer life and durability.

Important Specifications:

Power Consumption: 1200 Watts

Worktop Material: Glass

Weight: 1.5 KG

Warranty: 1-year

Price: Rs 1,588

Click here to buy this on Flipkart

Tags

Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

In Conversation With Guinness World Record winning 'Entrepreneurship Guru' – Dr Thomas George

In Conversation With Guinness World Record winning 'Entrepreneurship Guru' – Dr Thomas George

Entrepreneur Rehan Tagale On The Path Of Becoming Exponential Influencer

Dilpreet Singh, Aka Dilpreetvfx, Shares About His Journey In The Media & Entertainment World

Make Way For "Dilli Ki Kudi" Navya Baijal, All Set To Take The Entertainment Industry By Storm As An Actor

Yash Raaj Singh: Meet Bollywood’s Charismatic New Bad Boy

Digital Business Card By Sailax – One Of Its Kind Solution For New Tech Era

NLP Practitioner, Life Coach Vanitaa Rawat Felicitated By SGCCI

Surbhi Sikri Makes A Smashing Comeback On Youtube, Leaves Her Fans In Awe With A Cover Song

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell, Bowlers Help RCB Rout RR In IPL 2021

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

WAGS Grab Spotlight As IPL 2021 Chugs On In UAE

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Delhi Flyover Lights Up With Life-Size Mural Promoting Girls' Education

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Harsh Dahiya: Digitising The Indian Agriculture Sector One Lab At A Time

Harsh Dahiya: Digitising The Indian Agriculture Sector One Lab At A Time

Entrepreneur First Announces Investment In Six Indian Tech Start-Ups

Entrepreneur First Announces Investment In Six Indian Tech Start-Ups

Meet Preeti Kumar, Fashion Icon And A Name In The Glamour World To Reckon With

Meet Preeti Kumar, Fashion Icon And A Name In The Glamour World To Reckon With

‘THE CATMAN’: Know Harsha Narasimhamurthy, An Award-winning Photographer Making Successful Strides In Capturing The Wild

‘THE CATMAN’: Know Harsha Narasimhamurthy, An Award-winning Photographer Making Successful Strides In Capturing The Wild

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Navjot Singh Sidhu To Remain Punjab Congress Chief Till 2022 Polls

Harish Manav / Following a crucial meeting between Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi, it appears Sidhu is likely to remain President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee till February next year.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021, SRH Vs CSK: Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Upset Chennai Super Kings?

After beating Rajasthan Royals, SRH will look for their second straight win in UAE leg of IPL 2021. Follow here live cricket scores of SRH vs CSK.

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Not Joining BJP But Won't Stay In Congress: Capt Amarinder After Meeting Amit Shah

Outlook Web Desk / Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that he will not be treated in this 'humiliating' manner by Congress.

Advertisement