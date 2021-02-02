Edukemy - Affordable, High Quality And Personalized Learning Solution For UPSC Aspirants

To qualify the civil services examination, one does not only have to toil hard in its preparation but also seek guidance from experienced teachers to ensure that the preparation goes in the right direction. The civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is considered toughest among all competitive exams in India. For its preparation, a large number of civil services aspirants leave their hometown and village to join popular coaching institutes located in Delhi and some other expensive cities, incurring huge expenditure on their stay and study.

To help students prepare for the civil services exam from the comforts of their home with comparatively much less expenditure than what they would incur in joining coaching institutes in Delhi and other cities, Edukemy—an Ed-Tech company based in Noida and Bengaluru —offers online learning through its unique digital platform.

The company has with it a highly experienced team of faculty members to guide and mentor the UPSC aspirants at every stage of their preparation.

Edukemy, started by co-founders Chandrahas Panigrahi (CEO), Deb Tripathi (CTO) and Shabbir A Bashir (CAO) in April 2020, has had a huge response from the civil services aspirants in such a short time. Within just nine months of its inception, the Ed-Tech company has mentored over 10,000 students, and the number is growing with each passing day.

“Edukemy combines Technology and Pedagogy in a compelling way to implement personalized education to civil services and other Government services exam aspirants through a patterned evaluation model. We believe that every aspirant needs a different and personalized approach. Our technology builds it at scale, bringing interactive, immersive and result oriented education to the Tier2 and Tier3 cities of India,” says Panigrahi.

For the beginners, the Ed-Tech company conducts a 7-day workshop, titled Aarambh. A panel of eminent guest speakers comprising esteemed civil servants, subject matter experts, experienced teachers, and UPSC toppers are invited to guide the students.

This is affordably priced for the students at just Rs 50 to participate in the workshop.

For those appearing for the UPSC prelims, Edukemy conducts an all India open test. The result of the test enables students to understand their level of preparation across multiple dimensions. The company doesn’t charge any fee for this introductory test.

With the use of cutting edge technology, Edukemy focuses on result orientation of aspirants. This is implemented through deep analysis of student performance, their strengths and weaknesses, and active mentorship via live open sessions. The company’s technology platform is enabled through Cloud, Social, Mobile, Data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence in a SaaS model, designed to scale across all Government test prep sectors.

Edukemy’s vision puts the aspirant first and focuses on their learning journey and outcomes. It’s model effectively combines content, technology and experience, offering significantly high proportion of live lessons for in-class experience, model answers, peer learning and communes for its post-class engagement. Some of the courses and test models offered by the company are also useful for the students preparing for other government services exams.

With over 1 lakh+ subscribers base that is growing rapidly every day, Edukemy engages its wider aspirant community through social media platforms and its extremely well received daily newsletter. “Crisp content and guidance”, “Very user friendly app”, Intellectual and cohesive” are example of receptions from some of its satisfied aspirants.

“A large number of students appear for our programmes because of our innovative pedagogy, digital capabilities and strong word of mouth.” says Panigrahi.

To ensure that diversity candidates and aspirants with financial constraints have an equal opportunity to pursue their dream of becoming a civil servant, the company offers scholarship programs to meritorious students that qualify.

