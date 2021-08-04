Dynabook Relaunches Satellite Pro Laptop Series In India

Dynabook, a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, is bringing back the Satellite Pro laptop series, which were popular under the erstwhile Toshiba brand. Each Satellite Pro model is built to handle any business circumstance, with power, reliability, and simple controls. Professionals can rely on these models that bring together the essentials for your everyday use. With their modern designs, a commitment to quality, and all-around computing capabilities that provide outstanding value for money, these laptops not only assist you in adjusting to a home-based work environment but also ensure that you do not lose any vital technological features that are critical to your job. The series features 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 10 options, 3200MHz high-speed RAM, and an ultra-reliable solid-state drive (SSD) with NVMe to boost productivity and performance for heavy activities, with a battery life of up to 12 hours*.

What sets the Satellite Pro product line apart?

1) Latest Wi-Fi connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 certified connectivity with reliable Gigabit LAN for effortless network access

2) Security at its core: Each device has been meticulously designed with high-level security features. The Firmware Trusted Platform Module (TPM) offer enterprise-level security and help protect users against data, device, and identify threats. The models come with an optional Fingerprint Reader for additional security.

3) EasyGuard® Technology for durability: The information on your hard drive is better protected against life's knocks and bruises with EasyGuard® Technology. They have gone to great lengths to make your system's display, which serves as a window into your system, more durable. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that the full-sized tiled keyboards are designed to give you the most comfortable typing.

4) Appealing design: The sleek and attractive dark blue design of the Satellite Pro line-up is also thin and lightweight, giving it an executive appearance at a reasonable price. The laptop maintains a small footprint while delivering crisp images in a variety of lighting settings, thanks to its large anti-glare 14" and 15.6" FHD display with a tiny bezel.

5) Anti-Glare Screen: Boost business productivity with an anti-glare screen that's perfect for lengthy workdays.

6) Uncompromising battery life: Long-lasting battery life (up to 12 hours*) increases performance for challenging jobs. Not only that, but Dynabook has a quick charge feature that can charge the battery up to 40% in just 30 minutes.

7) Quality Control: The models come with an anti-bacterial coating tested to Japanese Industrial Standard Z 2801:2010, that helps suppress the growth of bacteria on treated surfaces.

8) Full connectivity toolkit: Fast charging, external display, and data transfers are all possible thanks to a comprehensive collection of ports that includes USB Type-C™ port, USB Type-A ports, and HDMI, as well as additional safe and dependable networking options. With these full-size ports, users can quickly transfer files or connect to peripherals with ease and speed.

"By relaunching the Satellite Pro brand, the flagship series, Dynabook strengthens its extensive product line and opens up new opportunities, particularly in the SMB and corporate sector," says Mr. Ranjith Viswanathan, Country Head, India, and South Asia, Dynabook Singapore Pte Ltd " Within the Satellite Pro product line, we are glad to provide our clients with a greater range of options as well as a unique blend of performance and cost-effectiveness. These laptops, we feel, provide a larger offering to our channel partners by hitting key price points and providing exceptional value." he adds.

Choose from a variety of dependable devices with screen sizes ranging from 14" to 15.6" and enjoy improved usability, performance, and battery life. Without question, the Satellite Pro series is here to excel!! To know more, visit asia.dynabook.com

About Dynabook Inc.

Dynabook computers and technologies have set the benchmark for innovation, quality, and durability for almost 30 years, thanks to their Japanese heritage. Dynabook Inc., currently wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, builds on this legacy by offering comprehensive value and services that assist their partners and clients in achieving their goals.

