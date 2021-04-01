Driving A Viable Alternate To Fossil Fuel

Seed Of The Dream

In the past few decades, the whole world has been looking at alternative resources that would help us battle global warming. One of the significant factors contributing to global warming has been increasing carbon emissions. The pressure on non-renewable resources to meet the fuel-driven vehicles’ demands is also one of the major contributing factors towards this global issue. And to start the end of global warming, finding alternate renewable resources for our day-to-day use is the best way forward. And that is happening right now through Joy E-Bike.

Pandemic Pivot

The year 2021 has started on a great note. India witnessed the launch of one of the world’s leading electric two-wheeler producers. Joy E-bike launched their latest electric superbikes and OEM plant in Vadodara in Shri Amit Shah’s presence (Hon Union Home Minister of India). India has been gearing up to leap into an electrified automobile’s future with the sector leader.

The driving factor that led Mr Yatin Gupte to found Joy E-Bike was his passion for conserving his country’s environment and development. This passion drove him to leave the construction’s multi-crore sector and invest his fortune in the electric vehicle’s sector. Furthermore, since the inception of Joy E-Bike, his vision has been to make India a hub for electric vehicles’ production for the entire world. Working tirelessly towards this vision, he has also laid down the foundation of an OEM plant in Vadodara to empower more than 55,000 entrepreneurs for prosperity.

His effort and dedication have taken Joy E-Bike under the wing of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Limited overseas to Africa and Europe and soon will be expanding to other continents. While Joy E-Bike has started the production of e-bikes in the year 2016 and has continuously evolved, he has also shared that soon enough, the company would venture into the production of electric three-wheelers as well. Thus, India would not only be a manufacturer playing host to foreign investments in electric vehicles but also be producing its brands.

Community Connect

The critical factor towards Mr Gupte’s success is his chase of the new, aka, innovative spirit. While he does encourage innovation, he is also keen to use clean and green resources for all his ventures and give back 10-folds of what he has been receiving. He also attributes his success as one of the most promising CEOs of Asia to his team and all those who have believed in his vision and mission.

Along with electrifying the automobiles’ sector, Mr Gupte has also been empowering young entrepreneurs through various means. His company, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Limited, envisions empowering as many as 5,000 Indian small and medium enterprises. Thus, he has also wholly aligned himself with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, a self-reliant India.

Biggest Learning

Don’t be afraid to get started; don’t be scared to start small. Everyone has to start & you don’t need a lot to do it.

The critical factor towards Mr Gupte’s success is his chase of the new, aka, innovative spirit. While he does encourage innovation, he is also keen to use clean and green resources for all his ventures and give back 10-folds of what he has been receiving.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine