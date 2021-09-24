Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
DRIFE CEO & Founder Firdosh Shares The Story That Made Her Start The Ride-Hailing Platform

2021-09-24T19:05:43+05:30

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:05 pm

The blockchain industry has been gaining popularity in the past few years as people today find ways to help them grow in their business. One such venture is DRIFE - a blockchain-based ride-hailing platform founded by Firdosh. With the help of blockchain technology, DRIFE provides market-driven pricing for rides through a complex system that incorporates demand, user rating, and other factors. Their main aim is to give the rider and driver an optimal experience.

There are many ride-based apps and companies worldwide. But we have seen the news on how the riders often state that they don't get paid enough. DRIFE's primary goal is to tackle the issue as it is built to end low wages and high demand for drivers. They plan to achieve the same by offering 100% of the fare straight into the drivers' pockets. About the same, DRIFE CEO and Founder Firdosh says, "When 100% of the profits go to drivers, costs can be slashed, and the riders also stand to pay less for a higher quality experience."

There's an interesting story that planted the idea of DRIFE in Firdosh's mind. The CEO shared, "One evening, I was on a late-night Uber ride and shared a heartfelt moment where the driver shared his experience struggling to make ends meet driving long hours and facing increasing commission rates imposed by the Uber platform. From that very moment, she was affected. I was employed at Microsoft Financial Analyst, but I dropped everything to take the broken ride-hailing industry head-on."

The CEO further added that she was taken aback after learning how the ride industry functions and how much the riders get paid. She stated that a recent MIT study statistics showed that at least 75% of Uber and Lyft drivers worked with minimum wage, exposing a much greater problem that only an innovative platform like DRIFE could solve.

 

