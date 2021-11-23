Dr. Viral Desai - Mumbai's Best Celebrity Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Viral Desai is one name that always comes up when discussing cosmetic and plastic surgeries. Dr. Desai is a person who has shaped the way people in this country think about plastic surgery. He works with a diverse range of clients – from Bollywood stars to the commoner. He has worked with all.

Dr. Viral Desai is a lifelong student. He has pursued the toughest degrees from prestigious universities, some of which we have mentioned in this article. He operates from CPLSS Sarla Hospital and is one of the best surgeons to consult in Mumbai or Pune if looking for plastic or cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Viral Desai has had his share of ups & downs throughout his personal & professional life. In this article, we tell you all about Dr. Viral Desai – everything from his personal life to his professional life, and how he has managed to come this far in his career of 20+ years!

Childhood & Family Background of Dr. Viral Desai

Dr. Desai belongs to a family of medical professionals. With so many conversations revolving around medicine and surgeries, he realised that medicine is his field of interest.

His mother – Dr. Sarla Desai, is a Gynaecologist and Obstetrician by profession. She is an expert in her field and has guided Dr. Viral Desai, with her wisdom as a mother and a professional Doctor, through Dr. Desai's career.

Late Dr. Ramesh Desai – Dr. Viral Desai's father was a Radiologist and Sonologist. Sonology is used in the field of imaging to describe the practice of ultrasonography.

Qualifications & Degrees of Dr. Viral Desai

Building a long and successful career in an industry like cosmetic and plastic surgeries involves a lot of dedication and hunger for knowledge. Dr. Desai has been a lifelong learner and has the toughest degrees from prestigious universities.

Here are a few of his qualifications:

Dr. Viral Desai is a board-certified surgeon

Completed his MBBS degree from LTTM College, Sion, Mumbai

Completed General Surgery from TATA, KEM & Cooper Hospitals

Super speciality in Plastic Surgery (M. Ch.) course from Sir J.J. Hospitals, Mumbai

Professional Life Of Dr. Viral Desai – A Timeline

This section discusses Dr. Desai's career timeline, from his degrees to when he started working as a Plastic & cosmetic surgeon. Here is a timeline of his career to date:

1996: First internship training programme

1997: House Officer – General Surgery at Dr. R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai

1998: MS (General Surgery) at Tata Memorial Hospital & Cancer Research

2000: Joined Sir J.J. Hospitals, Mumbai and started his journey to become a full-time plastic surgeon

Apart from his qualifications and experience as a plastic & cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Viral Desai is also associated with a number of regional, national & international bodies that facilitate impactful interactions on plastic & cosmetic surgery.

This was all about Dr. Viral Desai's personal & professional life. We told you about how he grew up, his family background, his education, and we also gave you a timeline of his professional life. Dr. Viral Desai is a pioneer who has changed the way people think about plastic & cosmetic surgery in this country. His hunger to chase excellence is one thing that is a key takeaway from this article. He is living proof that if you follow your curiosity, nothing is impossible to achieve.