Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum

Trending

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T21:16:28+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 9:16 pm

In a landmark demonstration of the merits behind ‘maternal valorisation’ and celebrating the greatness of ‘womanly in society, IHDLife’s Chairwoman who is also the Executive Director of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) Health Partnership in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Chitwan Malhotra, met with the First Lady of Niger, Her Excellency Mrs Hadiza Bazoum, who is also the Patron of Noor Foundation, a charitable foundation geared towards capacitation of women and girls in the Republic of Niger. The two women leaders appended their signatures to a Memorandum of Understanding that is set to synergise their efforts in rolling out a broad-based framework of projects to thrust women into the forefront of leadership roles, entrepreneurial projects, and leading Niger’s national developmental trajectory from the front.

The commonality of the two women’s interests in the areas of quality healthcare delivery for the common individual on the streets as well as creating space for the capacitation of social equality groups, saw them bringing to the discursive table pathways towards the provision of quality and affordable health by riding on the merits of the robust digital platform, the IHDLife Marketplace. The latter is a fully integrated platform that facilitates end-to-end traceability of medical and pharmaceutical products and sundries whilst also ensuring quality checks, timeous order processing as well as digital vigilance in circumventing the debilitating effects of counterfeit medicines that ordinarily penetrate vulnerable markets of low and lower-middle-income countries of the African Global South.

The partnership avails a much-needed lifeline in the wake of Niger’s myriad of challenges, including under-development dynamics nagging the economy, coupled with a very high rate of maternal mortality and the high levels of illiteracy that impede the growth inertia of any emerging economy. Further to the health domain, the partnership is also set to capacitate women in income-generating projects, education and entrepreneurial exploits. The First lady bemoaned the gap in global leadership positions, noting, “There has always been a glaring absence of women from key global positions of decision-making, leaving women as a disproportionately under-represented social equality group, notwithstanding the irony that women constitute about 70% of the workforce in the healthcare and related sectors.”

Opening up women’s access to projects, educational opportunities, and skill-set accentuation facilitates the equity essential in enlisting women and men to the developmental agenda beyond the limited parameters of simple gender dichotomies. In her submissions during the protracted closed-door engagement with Niger’s First Lady, Dr. Chitwan Malhotra, had this to say, “Women are the nucleus of society’s caregiving systems, hence the need to consider their needs and sensibilities when mainstreaming and streamlining developmental initiatives.” Against this backdrop, Dr. Malhotra profusely thanked HE Mrs. Hadiza Bazoum for her expression of commitment to promoting healthcare as a key pillar of developmental deliverables in Niger.

The two women concluded their closed-door discussions by appending their signatures to a Memorandum of Understanding that encapsulates their pledge to work hand-in-glove towards the healthcare trajectory and other needful socio-economic pillars of the Niger communities, especially affording women the space and scope to become game-changers in the drive towards the robust economic anchor. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

Meet Ayush Sabat, Taking Over The World Of Entertainment As A True-Blue Professional And Entrepreneur

Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Passionate Vlogger Jake Sitlani Is Weathering The Storm On Social Media With His Viral Instagram Reels

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

Mrs India 2021-2022 Gears Up To Host Its 9th Edition

Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

Entrepreneur Opesh Singh Helping You Go 'Local To Global' Through His Company

Barkha Nangia Empowers Women With Her Brand ‘Glamour Gurgaon'

Barkha Nangia Empowers Women With Her Brand ‘Glamour Gurgaon'

Somya Luhadia Is Inspiring Over 1 Million Women Everyday Towards A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle

Somya Luhadia Is Inspiring Over 1 Million Women Everyday Towards A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle

Read More from Outlook

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Outlook Business Team / The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement