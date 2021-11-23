Modern medicine and science have achieved miracles that people earlier thought were impossible. With the help of contemporary technology, our health services have improved drastically over the past few decades. Surgeries that were earlier considered to be life-threatening are now done in a matter of minutes. Our talented surgeons have played a pivotal role in healthcare advancements with their sheer hard work and knowledge. Today in this feature, we will be talking about one of the modern Marvels of advanced healthcare- Laparoscopy. And to speak on the subject, we have none other than the world-renowned Award-Winning Oncologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon - Dr. Arpit Bansal. While Speaking on the topic, Dr Bansal Said- Laparoscopy is a surgical procedure used to examine the organs inside the abdomen and treat the issue.

This is a low-risk surgery that doesn't require big incisions but requires precision too. A device called a Laparoscope is inserted into the patient's abdomen through small incisions. The Laparoscope is a thin tube device with a high-intensity light and a high-resolution camera that allows doctors to examine the abdomen and pelvic area in real-time. The doctor moves the camera to various regions, then sends the video to a High definition video monitor.

A Surgeon may recommend Laparoscopy for the following regions- appendix, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, small intestine and large intestine, spleen, stomach or reproductive organs. The surgery is completely safe, and patients recover quickly compared to other surgeries as the incisions are smaller. Dr. Arpit Bansal is himself in charge of an Advanced Laparoscopy & OncoSurgery Department of a 100 bedded NABH Accredited Multispecialty Hospital in Allahabad, UP that he independently assumed charge of after his father's demise in 2017. With various accolades to his name, he has also won the Icons of Health Award organised annually by TOI Group by UP Health Ministers in 2017,2019 and 2021 for excellence in Laparoscopy & Oncology.

Besides this Dr. Arpit Bansal is an avid bird watcher and a Bird/wildlife photographer through which he encapsulates the beauty of nature behind his lens. He is well known in this field as well as he is amongst the few photographers who have photographed over 900 species of birds in India. He balances his profession and passion beautifully as he says that both Laparoscopic Surgery and bird photography require Focus and patience, and they complement each other.