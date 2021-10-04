Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Down On Looks Quotient? Press Your Clothes Forward

Frowning upon the idea of standing behind an ironing table? Maybe these 'right' tools will turn that frown upside down.

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 4:05 pm

Ironing or pressing clothes might not be a very popular household chore but how you present yourself to society at large is important. Ironed clothes can alter your confidence about how you look and feel because smooth, odour-free, and wrinkle-free clothes have a direct impact on people socialising with you on personal and professional fronts. Ironing has other benefits too including being less expensive and a safer process than dry cleaning. Still, frowning upon the idea of standing behind an ironing table? Maybe these 'right' tools will turn that frown upside down.

1. PHILIPS GC1903 Steam Iron  

Steam your way through wrinkles

Are you minutes away from an important meeting? Thinking if the regular iron might cut it? Then the Philips GC1903 Steam Iron is what you might need. The iron comes equipped with a soleplate and steam dispenser so you can get rid of any wrinkle. Filling the iron with water and draining the water is easy, thanks to its filling hole at the top and the sideways opening door. This steam iron, also, comes with a unique calc clean solution that self-cleans the iron and removes any scale build-up.


Specification:

Power Consumption - 1440 Watts
Weight - 1.06 KG
Warranty - 2 years
Price: Rs 1,499 

2. HAVELLS Evolin (GHGDIAQE110) Dry Iron

The Swivel King

This dry iron knows no bounds when it comes to tackling deep creases on your clothes, thanks to its 360-degree swivel cord which allows anyone to slide the iron across all directions. This powerhouse iron comes with temperature-fabric control presets along with a heat indicator light at the back for safety.

Specification

Power Consumption - 1100 Watts
Weight - 0.91 KG
Warranty - 2 years

Price: Rs 1,280

3. Nova Plus Amaze NI 10 Dry Iron

Quick and pocket-friendly

This pocket-friendly iron comes with quick heating technology that takes relatively lesser time to uniformly heat its non-stick soleplate ensuring less waiting time and smooth pressing with reverse strokes. The iron, which comes with dual ISI certification, comes with a thermal fuse to protect it from electrical overload and overheating. Other features include a temperature adjustment dial to suit the heating level according to different fabrics and a 360-degree swivel cord.

Specification

Power Consumption - 1100 Watts
Warranty - 2 years

Price: Rs 399

4. Flipkart SmartBuy Non-Stick Dry Iron

Your lightweight option

If you are looking for a lightweight option to press your clothes, then this iron might be just right for you. With a scratch-resistant, dual-layer Teflon coating to ensure smooth strokes and a C-shaped heating element to take advantage of quick heating times, this iron, too, comes with a temperature regulator to suit most kinds of fabrics.

Specification

Power Consumption - 1000 Watts
Weight: 0.53 KG
Warranty - 2 years

Price: Rs 749

5. USHA EI 1602 Dry Iron

Simple and efficient

This simple iron from the house of Usha, which comes with a swivel cord for easy operation and a non-stick Teflon soleplate, is ISI certified and sports a safety feature not allowing it to overheat. The iron also comes with different temperature presets for different fabrics.

Specification

Power Consumption - 1000 Watts
Warranty - 2 years

Price: Rs 549

6. BAJAJ Majesty DX 6 Dry Iron

Built with safety in mind

This dry iron from Bajaj focuses on consumer safety and comes with an automatic shut-off feature to avoid overheating. Some of the other features include a temperature regulator for different kinds of fabrics and a relatively thicker non-stick soleplate for smooth pressing strokes.

Specification

Power Consumption - 1000 Watts
Warranty - 2 years

Price: Rs 575

