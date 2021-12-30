Donations Sourced Locally, And In Abundance, Making Ageing Easy In Old-Age Homes

In an attempt to bring greater transparency and accountability on the part of charities and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for the elderly and the destitute in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Monday, refused to renew the Foreign contribution regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a Catholic religious congregation set up by Nobel laureate, Mother Teresa.

The passing of this decree means that the Kolkata-based Mission will no longer be able to receive foreign donations, a curb that many fear will adversely affect the charity work done in MoC’s several orphanages, hospitals and shelters for the poor and the elderly.

On its part, the ministry pointed out that the denial on Christmas Day came after finding gaps in its audit report, which particularly revealed loopholes in the Mission’s eligibility criterion.

While an appeal would be made against the cancellation of the license, officials of the Mission clarified that work on the ground will carry on since a large share of the money spent in India comes from donations sourced locally.

That is the key not just for large charities, like the MoC, but for small-to-medium scale humanitarian organisations as well, who are wholly dependent on aid sourced from within the country. The old-age homes in India, especially, are not only surviving, but thriving, too, made possible due to an ever-increasing trend of ‘giving’ in the country.

The average amount of individual donations in India went up by 43% during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released late September by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), a global non-profit. Almost 85% of the respondents supported charities or their community. This report follows an all-time jump in India's position on CAF's World Giving Index 2021 - it went from a 10-year average of 82 to 14 in 2020, indicating an upward trend in giving, locally.

Corporations are increasingly contributing toward the welfare of the elderly by providing for them more than just basic amenities. Mere survival of the elderly is no longer the objective, but rather a holistic human development. While there may be many who abandon their parents in old age, there are still many more who embrace them. Old-age homes are proving to be the first responders in a world that’s fast becoming nuclear.

A tripartite mission

Traditionally, corporations engaging in CSR activities have been providing for old-age homes directly. But even with all the technological advancement and data available online, most organisations wanting to donate face roadblocks as there aren’t many platforms that list verified, geo-tagged charities across India. Identifying genuine old-age homes and ensuring that food and other amenities reach the needy has been a challenge for most donors.

To bridge this gap between old-age shelters and donors, Vridhcare, an NGO for the elderly, has been playing the role of an enabler, connecting those that want to give with those in need.

“Our aim is to make sure that old-age homes across India are connected with private organisations that want to ‘give’. It’s a three-step process where we first identify the need of a shelter home. Next, we approach corporations that cater to such needs and want to give. Finally, after reaching a heavily-discounted costing on products, a process where organisations don’t haggle in view of the humanitarian work, we facilitate the movement and ensure the amenities reach the elderly. Transparency in flow of goods from the giver to the receiver means more and more organisations are coming forward to connect with Vridhcare,” said Gargi Lakhanpal, director, Vridhcare.

The coming together of the donor, the facilitator and the receiver has meant that more and more is reaching the needy, and in real time. Significantly, it’s no longer about clean food, water and blankets in winters, alone. The focus is more towards helping the elderly lead a happy life in their twilight years.

The provisions are mostly need-backwards.

Saregama’s heavily-discounted Carvaan Bluetooth stereo speakers are a good example – their classic retro designs an instant hit with the seniors who relive fond memories of their heydays through golden songs. Scientists have explored the bittersweet feeling of nostalgia, finding that it serves a positive function, improving mood and possibly mental health.

Incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea and dementia are other major concerns that the elderly grapple with. Adult diapers from Nobel Hygiene (Friends) have brought a new lease of life for many who face such problems.

Corporations, like Reliance Digital, are also catering to their entertainment needs and have been providing LED TVs and movies, apart from washing machines, geysers and refrigerators. Some free of cost while the others heavily-discounted. Water dispensers, ceiling fans and water coolers by Usha International and air coolers from Hindware provided a welcome relief from the scorching summer sun, especially when the pandemic restricted sale and buying of essential items.

Generosity of national or local donors has ensured HelpAge India is able to carry out its work on the ground effectively. Corporate Social Responsibility has increased over the years with more and more companies now choosing to do their bit for society.

One of the ways by which companies support HelpAge India is by supporting the running costs of its Mobile Healthcare Units, sponsoring cataract surgeries. GAIL, Axis Bank Foundation, Accenture, among others, regularly work with HelpAge India.

While foreign donations are not all murky in nature, quite a few have been reported to have breached government guidelines. As long as the purpose of donation is not spelled out and acted upon transparently, questions will always arise of their perceived misadventures.

Going local should not only be seen in the context of keeping safe from the regulatory authorities, it should be encouraged simply because there are more than enough individuals and entities at home that want to make a difference. Putting a system in place that makes them visible to each other could go a long way in empowering national corporations, the enablers and old homes, alike.