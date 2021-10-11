The question how does horoscope helps in love marriage is simple: horoscope helps in all aspects of your life so marriage is no exception. But yes reading horoscope for love marriage will have a different angle than horoscope reading for an arranged marriage.

Love is passion before marriage which sees no barriers, becomes a bond of relationship that tends to ignore hurdles, leaps fences and simply wants to get going with the loved ones. But then we should not forget that love before marriage is a passion, a zeal and emotions AND becomes family and social responsibility post marriage.

Another debate between what is better a love or arranged marriage seems to be getting momentum with increasing exposure at professional platforms and trend of social media and internet. I see nothing wrong in a love marriage rather when 2 persons know each other on many aspects, this can be a better option for a marital bond for life.

I am neither supporting nor disheartening people in love relationships. But yes I would like to put thrust on a few points which if first understood and then implemented, will make a love marriage always successful. And that is where I have some points to advice the love birds. These points hold paramount significance in arranged marriage also. But then in arranged marriages, generally other family members or relatives are involved to take care of a lot things before the marriage which sometimes people in Love do not want to go by such advices or steps saying: we know all about the person. So coming back to the question: how does horoscope helps in love marriage, my main thrust is to refer to your love horoscope and understand:

What does your horoscope says about love or arranged marriage

How to build love relationship a success for a blissful marital life.

Why debate between Love and arranged marriage

I fail to understand why there is a debate between love and arranged marriage when the purpose is same. I have been into Vedic Astrology for about Two Decades and have been advising people on the different aspects related to both before and after marriage. For arranged marriages, people normally approach me for Horoscope matching. And my experience says that marriage after horoscope matching has a great success rate provided matching is done in a proper way than just doing Gun Milan. But here the topic is different where people in love are found to be a little indifferent towards matching the charts. Another experience is that the stressed cases in love marriage are also more than what I see in arranged marriages. So is the decision to marry in love is wrong OR there is something more to it. I see no reason for debate between Love and arranged marriage as long as you are able to carry the relationship. If love is a passion before marriage, this passion can have a very thin edge to distract this passion. My very simple Mantra for success in love marriage is to spend a few minutes with a good marriage astrologer and match the charts. And when you love someone, want to marry for life then I very frankly see no reason why you cannot spend a few minutes to know what is good for you: love marriage or arranged marriage. And further to check relationship compatibility from various angles. Mind you I am not saying kundli matching, I am saying checking of relationship compatibility. I would not like to give you much of technical astrological narration that one can read on many websites including mine. But surely I will tell you on what basis, a good marriage astrologer works to make any marriage a blissful marital life. I will explain you as a guardian and your guide than later roping you in to perform rituals and remedies.

Select love or arranged marriage by horoscope

How to know what is better for you love or arranged marriage. How to select love or arranged marriage from your horoscope is quite easy. A good astrologer reading your Lagna, Lagnesh their relationship with the 5th and 7th House can tell you how strong is the possibility of your Love marriage. Then we check position of Venus, the planet for love, romance, beauty, sexual pleasures, desires, attraction and similar traits. This is debilitated or exalted. We see if these have positioning of friendly planets (like Jupiter, Moon, Mercury) more to support a Love marriage. Or if impact of malefic planets (like Rahu, Ketu, Mars, Saturn) is more, love marriage can be a question mark. Do not get frightened, any good astrologer can evaluate all this and tell you what would be better for you: Love or arranged marriage?

What is better for you love marriage should not be taken something to debate or convince someone. One should never get into debate between love marriage and arranged marriage. If in love, check the compatibility of your partner like people do check in arranged marriage. Success of marriage has a role of your past life and all this is reflected in your horoscope. Hope you know all planetary positions in a horoscope depends on your past life(s) deeds. Respect your horoscope, try to understand the tunes and indications of planets say. Don’t make a haste decision, go by your wish but also see what your horoscope wishes.

Why should we match horoscopes in love marriage

Why should we match horoscope in love marriage when we know the person quite well. We are in love relationship so what to match and why. Horoscope matching is no scorecard or computerised tabulated results that if better will make your marriage success and if lower can put your marriage to tests. If you voluntarily or to convince someone go for a horoscope matching called only Gun Matching, then you match or don't match the horoscopes is the same thing. But yes if you are matching overall relationship compatibility factors between the two of you, it makes a lot of sense. Just understand what does it tells. Matching horoscope in love marriage or arranged marriage tell you all about your life partner like:

Sexually compatibility,

Mental and psychological compatibility,

Financial compatibility,

Longevity of age and married life,

Submissiveness when there are difference of opinion,

Factor of infidelity or nature of being Casanova type (one time love or attraction should not be an inclination for similar traits in future).

Respect towards each other’s family,

Any hidden health issues or undisclosed factors

I AM sure once you know that all these traits can be read from a horoscope, the question why should we match horoscope in love marriage will prompt you to take a small plunge going in for horoscope matching. Can you imagine any relationship to blossom even if any one of these factors is missing?

Persons in love know many things about each other and horoscope matching just assures you with authentic methods that you are marrying the right person. I again say there is nothing wrong in horoscope matching be it love or arranged marriage. It will never do any harm to you, it will only enlighten you to see you are marrying the right person. So take it as a step to guide and safeguard yourself only because it is ultimately, you two have to carry the relationship primarily.

Another strong point to match the marriage horoscope in Love marriage is that sometimes we ignore social and family boundaries in love. Later even for a small problem, we may not get support from the avenues that we ignored. Please do not take it as a test understand importance of horoscope matching and treat it as a small healthy exercise. Let me tell you 10 out of 36 or 32 out of 36 Gun Matching is no sole criterion for No or Yes for any marriage.

Best advice for love marriage

Good to be in love because it is love towards each other that carries your relationship. You know many things about each other, well! Just consider above factors of compatibility and if you think these factors are essential for a blissful marital bond, spend a few minutes with a good Astrologer who acts as a guardian. Let him match horoscope, make you aware of all the strengths and expected weaknesses that you may face in your married life. Prepare yourself to face all good and bad situations, one will undergo after marriage.

In my opinion, love marriage after proper evaluating the marriage compatibility factors is probably the best advice where your love is not expected to encounter anything unforeseen or suddenly. At this stage, it is much easier to know what all you will have to give and take and reconcile with each other’s aspiration and expectation than later running to astrologers for remedies to save the relationship.

Use an astrologer as a guide in time. The advice is to shape your life and averting you from repenting later & doing rituals out of desperation. Understand importance of marriage astrology and see how it can guide you to avoid any issues in married life. Mind you, I am saying guide you and neither govern nor prompt you for rituals and remedies. To learn more visit my website, write mail to mail@vinaybajrangi.com or call my office on +91 9278 5555 88/ +91 9278 66 55 88.