Doctor Turned Author Scripts A Taut Thriller With Her Book, SAVAGE

Rachna Chaursaia, a UP government medical college faculty, is being appreciated for her first fiction book, which packs a blow on those who break road rules. A radiologist by profession, Dr Rachna Chaurasia is a Professor at M.LB Medical College Jhansi, the biggest medical college in the Bundelkhand region. Her newly released fiction book, topping Amazon charts, Savage, is a story of a doctor who becomes a serial killer when he loses his family in a tragic road traffic accident.

Dr Rachna says, “India holds the first position globally in terms of life losses in road traffic accidents. As a medical expert, I have encountered many cases of road traffic accidents besides having lost my real brother to one.” All these incidents became the inspiration for her fiction SAVAGE, published by one of the most well-known publishers of the country, Locksley Hall Publishing and represented by one of the nation’s topmost Literary Agencies, The Book Bakers. She adds that the story is so emotional that she had tears many times while writing.

Rachna agrees that it was not easy to write while working full time.“I used to note down any idea related to the story right at the moment and gradually completed the book.”A mother of two kids, Rachna also mentioned that it was her son, who is just five years old, and daughter, who is 12 years old, who allowed her to write without disturbing her. She also mentions that her literary agency, The Book Bakers supported her immensely, strengthening the book.

SAVAGE is a perfect blend of crime, thrill, courtroom atmospherics and above all, human relations. The story is narrated by a young lawyer who is representing the serial killer. Real-life locations and punch lines in between will keep you hooked and, at the same time is going to make your eyes wet and make you wonder as to what would you do if this happens to you? Dr Rachna has written the book brilliantly, and while reading it, one can feel the conviction of the characters. The way a doctor turns into a serial killer is marvellous, and his dedication towards his promise blows your mind.

The climax will leave you stunned and leave a message too. Beautifully crafted words make you emotional many times while you read Savage, and that’s why Dr Rachna is giving special advice to keep tissues handy while reading this book. Dr Rachna says, “If after reading this story, any person follows road rules, then I would have succeeded.

Regarding her future projects, Dr Rachna says that she is currently working on a story of a cerebral palsy child and how important the bond between the kid and his parents is.

Savage is a must-read book for fiction lovers as it’s a blend of humour, emotion, thrill and suspense and will boost your morale in this COVID-19 pandemic period.

